MLB Writer Urges Baltimore Orioles to Make Blockbuster Trade

An MLB writer has urged the Baltimore Orioles to go all-in and make a huge splash ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline.

May 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
May 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB rumors involving the Baltimore Orioles have been all over the place. With a 62-43 record, they are one of the true contenders in the American League for the World Series. It would make sense that they are mentioned as buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

They have already made one addition, acquiring starting pitcher Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays. He will help bolster the starting rotation behind Corbin Burnes, who has been everything the franchise had hoped he would be when he was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers.

There have been rumors swirling that the Orioles could also sell ahead of the deadline. Veterans Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle are reportedly available for the right price.

There certainly looks to be truth to those rumors, as they already moved one veteran, Austin Hays, in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. In return, Baltimore received right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache.

With one day until the deadline, expect rumors involving the Orioles to persist. They have been linked to several players, but one MLB writer wants to see them go all-in this season.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has urged Baltimore to make a blockbuster, acquiring Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White. Crochet is one of the best players who could be available ahead of the deadline and would make a dominant one-two punch for the Orioles atop their rotation.

“According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Crochet may ultimately stay put until the offseason, considering he would like an extension to pitch in October. But if there was a team in position to A) move the necessary prospects to acquire Crochet and B) sign him to a long-term deal to ensure he pitches in the postseason, the Orioles are probably it,” Kelly wrote.

Baltimore has an embarrassment of riches in its farm system to build a trade package around for the rebuilding White Sox. What they are lacking is high-end pitching, which they can use more of as they prepare for what is hopefully a deep playoff run.

Acquiring Crochet would not only help presently, but in the future. He would provide the team with an ace to rely on should Burnes depart in free agency.

Crochet, who is starting for the first time in his professional career, could also be a late-game weapon for the Orioles later in the season. If they are looking to limit his innings, he can be used in high-leverage situations late in games.

