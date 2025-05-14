Inside The Orioles

Orioles All-Star Jordan Westburg Suffers Brutal Setback During Injury Rehab

Jordan Westburg isn't going to be on the field with the Baltimore Orioles for the foreseeable future.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) takes a swing during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Apr 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) takes a swing during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries during the 2025 MLB regular season.

They have been without several key contributors for a large portion of their first 39 games, both on the pitching staff and in their lineup.

One of the positional players who has been absent recently is infielder Jordan Westburg.

An All-Star in 2024 when he had a .264/.312/.481 slash line with an OPS+ of 127, he was beginning to show some signs of life this year with a four-game hitting streak following a painfully slow start before being forced to the injured list because of a hamstring injury.

He looked to be making excellent progress, being seen taking ground balls prior to the Orioles facing off against the Kansas City Royals on May 4.

On the injured list retroactive to April 26, he was ready to take the next step in his rehab process.

Unfortunately, things did not go well.

As shared by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, Westburg has suffered a setback in his rehab from the hamstring injury.

The running program he was taking part in has been shut down, according to manager Brandon Hyde. As a result, there is no timetable currently for his return to the team.

That is a massive blow for the Orioles, whose offense needs all the help it can get.

While the Westburg update is devastating, some positive news did arrive on Wednesday morning with Ramon Urias being activated from the injured list after dealing with a hamstring issue of his own.

More Orioles On SI

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News