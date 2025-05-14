Orioles All-Star Jordan Westburg Suffers Brutal Setback During Injury Rehab
The Baltimore Orioles cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries during the 2025 MLB regular season.
They have been without several key contributors for a large portion of their first 39 games, both on the pitching staff and in their lineup.
One of the positional players who has been absent recently is infielder Jordan Westburg.
An All-Star in 2024 when he had a .264/.312/.481 slash line with an OPS+ of 127, he was beginning to show some signs of life this year with a four-game hitting streak following a painfully slow start before being forced to the injured list because of a hamstring injury.
He looked to be making excellent progress, being seen taking ground balls prior to the Orioles facing off against the Kansas City Royals on May 4.
On the injured list retroactive to April 26, he was ready to take the next step in his rehab process.
Unfortunately, things did not go well.
As shared by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, Westburg has suffered a setback in his rehab from the hamstring injury.
The running program he was taking part in has been shut down, according to manager Brandon Hyde. As a result, there is no timetable currently for his return to the team.
That is a massive blow for the Orioles, whose offense needs all the help it can get.
While the Westburg update is devastating, some positive news did arrive on Wednesday morning with Ramon Urias being activated from the injured list after dealing with a hamstring issue of his own.