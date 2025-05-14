Orioles Activate Key Infielder Off Injured List, Option Struggling Outfielder
Amid their struggles, the Baltimore Orioles will be getting an important player off the injured list.
Things have not been going well for the most part this season for the Orioles. This is a team that has been a massive disappointment and underachieving quite a bit.
One of the main reasons for the struggles has been because of injuries. Both in the starting rotation and the lineup, the team has been missing key players, which hasn’t help them turn things around.
Fortunately, Baltimore will be getting an important piece of their lineup and depth back in Ramon Urias, who has been activated off the injured list according to MLB.com's Jake Rill.
With Urias coming back up, it will be outfielder Dylan Carlson who the team is sending to the minors to make space for him.
The 30-year-old infielder has been playing quite well this campaign when healthy, slashing .292/.354/.403 with two home runs and nine RBI in 22 games.
While he is by no means a star, he is an important part of the depth of the lineup.
For Carlson, the small sample size in the Majors this season has been lackluster. In 15 at-bats, he hasn’t been able to record a hit, and sending him back to Triple-A to make room for Urias makes a lot of sense.
As the Orioles start to get healthy, time is of the essence to turn things around. Currently, they are in last place in the American League East and well under .500.
While the rotation has taken much of the blame, the lineup also needs to be better. Hopefully, as the team gets healthier, wins will start coming.