Orioles Boss 'Doesn’t Want to Make a Panic Move' After Pitching Injuries
The Baltimore Orioles remain as one of the best teams in the American League.
Their young players continue to get better with Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman leading the way, while their veterans are producing enough to put the Orioles into a World Series-contending tier.
For them to get over the hump and win their first playoff series in a decade, they're going to need their pitching staff to continue producing at a high level, especially their starting rotation who got completely shelled against the Texas Rangers last year.
Baltimore was dealt a tough blow when it was announced they are going to be without John Means and Tyler Wells for the remainder of the season after both underwent surgeries to repair the UCLs in their throwing arms.
Because of that, the Orioles are viewed as a prime candidate to be aggressive at the trade deadline and land one of the best starting pitchers who might come available before July 30.
However, that doesn't mean general manager Mike Elias is going to make hasty decisions.
"Elias doesn't want to make a panic move for a starter, and it's hard to blame him with the rotation pitching as well as it has even without Means and Wells," writes Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.
That certainly sounds great, but the Orioles are in spot where they have enough talent to make a deep run if they add top players at the deadline. Not only adding more to this rotation, but finding contributors who can fill in the gaps at certain spots on this roster, should be their goal.
It's a new position this organization finds themselves in.
They have been building to get to this point by drafting top prospects and developing them into future stars, but now that they've hit this stage, it's time for the front office to act like a contending team.
Even though that might be outside of Elias' DNA, that doesn't mean he won't adjust.
"Knock on wood, I still feel pretty good about the starting pitching options that we have at the moment but we'll obviously monitor things and continue to see what happens both internally and externally over the next couple of months before closing the book on our starting situation," he told Weyrich.
It will be interesting to see what Baltimore does.
They have a real opportunity to go deep into the playoffs, and even make the World Series, based on the strength of their pitching rotation and star-studded lineup.
Whether the front office puts them in the best position to reach that ceiling will be seen.