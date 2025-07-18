Orioles Bring Back Intriguing Pitcher Corbin Martin on Major League Deal
Teams around the league are getting their rosters set for the second half of the season, and the Baltimore Orioles are no different.
With them expected to send a good portion of their players away ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, more shuffling is on the horizon.
But before they get a potential fire sale underway, the Orioles have decided to bring back one of their pitching options, with Roch Kubatko of MASN reporting Corbin Martin has been re-signed on a Major League deal after he elected free agency on July 17.
More News: Orioles Have Two MLB Draft Picks That Could Make Impact Quickly
Martin was originally claimed off waivers in May of last year, and he spent that entire campaign with Triple-A Norfolk, pitching to a 4.05 ERA across 29 outings.
Baltimore optioned him to Norfolk again to start this season, and despite him not performing well in the minors, he was called up to their Major League roster on July 2 where he made one appearance and allowed no runs and just one hit in 1 1/3 innings.
More News: Orioles Claim Intriguing Pitcher Off Waivers From Brewers
But the Orioles designated him for assignment on July 13 without putting him into another game, and after he cleared waivers, he decided to become a free agent.
The two sides have now agreed to an MLB deal for the remainder of the year, and it seems like the former 2017 second-round pick of the Houston Astros will be a factor in some capacity going forward.
More News: MLB Insider Thinks Orioles Veteran Is Option for Red Sox Ahead of Trade Deadline
How he's used will be interesting to see.
Martin has started 10 out of his 18 career Major League appearances, which could suggest he'll be used in that fashion following the trade deadline if Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano are dealt.
If not, he'll slot back into the bullpen, which is how he was used by Baltimore during his lone appearance this year.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.