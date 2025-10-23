Orioles called favorite to sign World Series hero in free agency
Baltimore Orioles fans have a lot to look forward to this offseason.
One piece of good news is that the front office doesn't seem keen to trade star catcher Adley Rutschman this winter, despite the emergence of top prospect Samuel Basallo. While trading Rutschman undoubtedly would have brought multiple quality prospects back into Baltimore's farm system, dealing one of the fan base's most beloved players away would not have sat well with many.
Therefore, Orioles fans can instead focus on how their roster might improve in the coming months without having to worry about Rutschman getting sent elsewhere. Perhaps the most compelling storyline to this is which (if any) elite starting pitchers the Orioles will target in free agency.
One name that would seem to make sense for them is Detroit Tigers hurler Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty was traded from the Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2024 MLB trade deadline. He was then a key piece in the Dodgers winning the 2024 World Series, including when he gave up just two earned runs in 5.1 innings pitched during Game 1 of the series against the New York Yankees.
The 30-year-old then returned to the Tigers in free agency after winning that championship with Los Angeles, signing a two-year, $35 million contract with Detroit that includes an opt-out clause after the 2025 season that he's likely to exercise.
Orioles Called a Top Potential Fit for Jack Flaherty
If Flaherty does opt out and become a free agent, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand seems to think Baltimore is one of his most likely landing spots, which he conveyed in an October 22 article.
"It’s unclear whether Flaherty will opt out of the final year and $20 million of his contract with the Tigers, which would send him back to the free-agent market for the third consecutive offseason. Flaherty’s 2025 season (8-15, 4.64 ERA in 161 innings) wasn’t as strong as his '24 campaign (13-7, 3.17 ERA in 162 innings), but he would not have a qualifying offer attached to him this time around, which could open his market to some extent," Feinsand wrote before listing the Orioles, the New York Mets, and the Atlanta Braves as Flaherty's best fits.
Will Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles brass decide to prioritize signing Flaherty and pairing him with Trevor Rogers at the top of Baltimore's rotation? Doing so would seem to make a lot of sense.