Baltimore Orioles named a favorite to add star pitcher

The Baltimore Orioles have a clear need for pitching this offseason.

As various reports have indicated, Mike Elias is prioritizing the addition of quality arms and many believe that the club will be one of the most aggressive in the free agent market. Now close to a week removed from signing their closer in Ryan Helsley, the team seems to be shifting their focus to the rotation.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Orioles are "among the favorites" to sign left-hander Framber Valdez, citing Elias's familiarity with Valdez during his time in Houston's front office as a key contributor.

Framber Valdez has ties to the Mets and Orioles front offices, who are both reportedly seen as favorites to land the left-hander. pic.twitter.com/MWV3zPC7lC — MLB (@MLB) December 5, 2025

Orioles viewed as favorites for Framber Valdez

Valdez just turned 32 and is coming off an up-and-down season with the Astros. After a strong start, the southpaw struggled during the last two months of the season, going 2-7 with a 6.05 ERA in his final 10 starts. Still, Valdez finished the season with a 3.66 ERA and made 31 starts for the third time in the last four years.

Despite the potential character concerns stemming from his controversial "cross-up" incident on September 2nd, Valdez profiles as one of the league's most consistent arms, both in availability and performance. In eight seasons, Valdez has made two All-Star appearances (2022, 2023) and led the major leagues in shutouts both years.

When Framber Valdez purposely crossed up his catcher Cesar Salazar and hit him after being told to step off before allowing a grand slam. pic.twitter.com/jfoic4XDYs — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) November 16, 2025

For Baltimore, who clearly needs an impact starter, Valdez would be a perfect fit. Elias served as Houston's scouting director when Valdez signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2015 and remained with the club during the first four years of his career. Beyond this connection, Valdez figures to be a safe bet for a team in need of a reliable starter that will rank among the top of the league for innings pitched and has a wealth of experience pitching in the postseason.

Read More: Orioles named fit for polarizing free agent starter

That said, it's difficult to know what Valdez's market will look like. The Toronto Blue Jays took the first big-name pitcher off the board by signing Dylan Cease to a massive seven-year, $210 million contract. The Boston Red Sox have taken to the trade block to address their rotation, adding Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo. And while these moves don't completely take these two big market, pitching-needy clubs out of the running for free agents like Valdez, it certainly makes them less likely to compete in an all-out bidding war with Baltimore.

Read More: Orioles named 'perfect match' for Astros' ace in free agency

The other front-runner for Valdez according to Feinsand's report is the New York Mets. The Mets are also desperate for starting pitching and have yet to make a move to address it. They will be a threat to the Orioles' chances of signing Valdez not just due to their expansive financial capabilities, but their own GMs connection, as David Stearns served as Houston's assistant GM when Valdez was signed.

Valdez, like most free agents, doesn't come without some concerns. But his sustained success and health over such a long stretch makes him one of the best options out there for the Orioles. If Elias is serious about going all-in to add a true ace, expect them to be a standout suitor for Valdez.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: