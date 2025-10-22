Scout links Baltimore Orioles to top free agent pitcher

Inside The Orioles

The Orioles would make a lot of sense for this southpaw pitcher to sign with in free agency.

Grant Young

Jun 29, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) reacts to his strikeout during a game against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
Jun 29, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) reacts to his strikeout during a game against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
Baltimore Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias made it clear that he intends to add a quality starting pitcher to his roster this offseason, ideally somebody who could be considered the ace of the rotation, during his exit interview earlier this month.

The good news is that several such players will become available in free agency. While this offseason's starting pitcher market isn't as impressive as it has been in recent years, names like Dylan Cease, Michael King, Framber Valdez, and Ranger Suarez are sure to attract a lot of interest and will ultimately secure lucrative deals before next season begins.

Suarez will likely be the top priority for several teams that want to bolster their rotation this winter. The 30-year-old Philadelphia Phillies southpaw produced a 12-8 record with a 3.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 157.1 innings pitched during the 2025 regular season. While Suarez only made one postseason appearance (against the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 8), he gave up just one earned run in five innings against the defending World Series champions, in what was the only game Philadelphia won in that NLDS series.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch on September 27, 2025
Sep 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Scout Suggests Ranger Suarez Would Be Good Fit For Orioles

At least one member of the baseball community thinks Suarez would make a lot of sense for Mike Elias and the Orioles to pursue, which was conveyed by MASN's Roch Kubatko in an October 22 article.

Kubatko was asked by a fan, "Who do you prefer we sign from this group: Ranger Suárez or Dylan Cease?"

"Is there a wrong answer? I’d take either one with no complaints. Cease is the big strikeout guy, but he posted a 4.58 ERA and 1.418 WHIP in 33 starts in 2023 and a 4.55 ERA and 1.327 WHIP in 32 starts this year," Kubatko responded.

"I just talked to a scout from another organization who really likes Suárez for the Orioles. 'You know what you’re gonna get. ... He’s gonna be in a playoff rotation,'" he then added, quoting this anonymous scout.

Ultimately, one scout's opinion doesn't serve as proof that Suarez is going to end up with Baltimore next season, or even that the Orioles will pursue him in the coming months. But there's little doubt that this pairing would make sense for both sides, especially if the Orioles were willing to meet or even surpass the five-year, $146 million contract that Spotrac projects Suarez will receive this winter.

While that's a lot of money, Suarez might be more than worth it.

