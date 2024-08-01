Orioles Continue to Bolster Incredible Lineup Depth with Busy Trade Deadline
It was a big trade deadline for the Baltimore Orioles.
They acquired two starters, two big name relievers and a bopper in Eloy Jimenez. However, one of their acquisitions was of a smaller scale, and that was trading for Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Slater and infielder Livan Soto.
Slater had already been traded once this season, being dealt by the San Francisco Giants to the Reds on July 7. He was the longest tenured Giant, having been with the team since 2017.
In 2024, Slater has had a tough go of it. He had dealt with a concussion in San Francisco, causing him to miss time with two different IL stints. When he did play, though, he posted a .572 OPS with just one home run and nine RBI.
He had only played eight games with Cincinnati, in which he had gone 2-for-18.
However, when Slater is healthy, he's a great platoon option against left handed pitchers.
In his career, his OPS against lefties is .797, as opposed to .651 facing right-handers. In his last season in which he played over 100 games (2022), he slashed .277/.379/.445 against left-handed pitching.
That is what Slater will provide for the Orioles, a platoon option. With Austin Hays getting traded, Baltimore was looking for another right handed outfield bat. Slater, while not an All-Star like Hays, can provide a bench option from the right side moving forward.
Slater likely won't get everyday at-bats barring a big injury, but it's depth the Orioles can use after losing Hays and Kyle Stowers.
Livan Soto, a 24-year-old infielder, was also sent to Baltimore in the deal.
He made his debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022, where he hit .375 with a home run in 22 games. He was then claimed off waivers by the Orioles in April and was claimed just a few days later by the Reds.
He played only one game for the Reds in 2024 and went hitless, but is now back in Baltimore's organization and getting his first opportunity with the team after getting called up to replace the recently injured Jordan Westburg.
Soto was once a top prospect in the Angels system, and is an above average defender with little power and a knack for avoiding strikeouts.
The Orioles sent the Reds cash or a player to be named later in the deal, so it didn't cost much to get two players who could have an immediate impact on this team.