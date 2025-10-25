Orioles emerge as free agency fit for intriguing Blue Jays pitcher
The Toronto Blue Jays franchise and fan base are not thinking about free agency or the upcoming MLB offseason right now. This is because they just beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on October 24 and are looking to extend to a 2-0 lead on Saturday.
However, the other 28 teams that aren't still competing for a World Series title have their attention turned toward how their roster can improve in the coming months so that they're better suited to contend for a league championship in 2026. The Baltimore Orioles are one of these teams, and will have several interesting decisions to make when rounding out their roster before Spring Training begins.
The most obvious need for Baltimore regards its starting rotation, as the pitching staff didn't perform well collectively during the 2025 regular season. Mike Elias has already made it clear that he's going to target this need in the offseason, and could perhaps have one current Blue Jays pitcher on his radar.
While 36-year-old hurler Chris Bassitt started for Toronto during the 2025 regular season and produced a respectable 3.96 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 170.1 innings pitched, he has been moved to the bullpen for the postseason and pitched fantastic, giving up no runs in three appearances. He threw a big scoreless inning in relief against the Dodgers on October 24 en route to Toronto's 11-4 win.
Chris Bassitt Called a Free Agency Fit for Orioles by MLB Insider
MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand seems to think that Bassitt (who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this winter) would make sense for Baltimore to pursue, as he called the Orioles one of his three best fits in an October 22 article.
"Bassitt remains a durable innings-eater in his late 30s, topping the 170-inning mark for the fourth consecutive season in 2025. He’s not overpowering hitters -- his strikeout percentage (22.6) ranked in the middle of the AL -- but he induces weak contact with his sinker-cutter-curveball mix, ranking in the top 20 percent in average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage," Feinsand wrote.
"Bassitt also ranked in the top third of MLB in ground-ball percentage and walk rate, and he should be able to fill a mid-rotation spot on a one- or two-year deal," he added before calling the Orioles, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Washington Nationals Bassitt's best fits.
Despite his age, Bassitt has shown that he's still a solid contributor to a team's pitching staff. And he could be a great way for the Orioles' front office to add depth and a veteran pedigree to its young team.