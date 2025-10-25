Standout closer called 'realistic' Orioles free agent target
The Baltimore Orioles were dealt a brutal blow when news broke earlier this year that closer Félix Bautista might miss the entire 2026 season after needing to undergo labrum and rotator cuff surgery. Bautista has somewhat quietly been one of baseball's most dominant relievers over the past few seasons, and not having him creates a gaping hole in the team's relief corps.
The good news is that several elite relievers will be available in free agency this offseason, all of whom would bolster the back end of Baltimore's bullpen. The question becomes whether Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' front office will be willing to spend a premium for a guy like Edwin Diaz, or if they would prefer to save some money and get more of a mid-tier reliever with potentially elite upside.
Given the Orioles' history, going for the latter appears to be more likely. This means that targeting a reliever that either is a buy-low candidate or otherwise primed for a bounce-back 2026 season would make the most sense.
Former St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley would fit this description, as would Atlanta Braves hurler Raisel Iglesias.
Insider Connects Orioles to Raisel Iglesias in Free Agency
MASN's Orioles insider Roch Kubatko confirmed that Iglesias would make sense for Baltimore to pursue in an October 24 article by writing, "Someone like Heisley, Williams or Raisel Iglesias could be more realistic [free agency targets than Edwin Diaz] after down seasons."
Iglesias has been one of baseball's best closers ever since the 2020 season, including when he posted a minuscule 1.95 ERA and tallied a career-high 34 saves during the 2024 regular season. However, Iglesias took a step back in 2025, posting a 3.21 ERA and converting 29 of 34 save opportunities.
While that's still a very respectable ERA, it's a regression from his career 2.90 MLB ERA. And given that Iglesias will turn 36 years old in January 2026, there's a case to be made that his best days are behind him.
Spotrac projects that Iglesias will sign a two-year, $14 million deal in free agency this offseason. That definitely seems like it would be within the Orioles' budget and could be the perfect way for the franchise to hold the fort and bide their time until Bautista makes his eventual return.
Orioles fans will probably have to wait until their team gets a new manager before the front office turns its attention toward free agency. But once they do, expect them to have an eye on Iglesias.