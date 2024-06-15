Orioles Finally Getting National Respect With 'Sunday Night Baseball' Game
The Baltimore Orioles didn't start last season like they were one of the best teams in baseball, but they certainly finished it like they were.
Statistically speaking, that was true as they won the most games in the American League, were Top 10 in runs scored (807), batting average (.255), and slugging percentage (.421).
Yet, outside of the local market, not many people got to see the Orioles play.
Baltimore's appearance on "Sunday Night Baseball" last season against the New York Yankees on July 30 ended a five-year drought between their nationally televised games.
For a while, there wasn't a whole lot of reason for national broadcasters to put the Orioles in a primetime spot as they were undergoing a heavy rebuild, but now, that has completely changed.
Still, they haven't gotten the attention that this star-studded group should probably receive.
As of now, their only "Sunday Night Baseball" appearance will take place on June 30 this season against the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards. It will only be one of eight games that are televised on a national platform, excluding Roku.
It's a shame that this group still hasn't gotten the recognition they deserve.
Adley Rutschman is one of the best players in the league, Gunnar Henderson is an AL MVP candidate, and they have two young star pitchers to pair with past NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.
That will likely change going forward as the Orioles continue to establish themselves as a perennial contender for years to come, but right now, that isn't the case.
All Baltimore can do is continue to play well and let their game speak for itself.