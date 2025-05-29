Orioles Former No. 1 Prospect Cementing Status As Best Second Baseman in AL
Expectations were sky high for Baltimore Orioles star prospect Jackson Holliday when he made his MLB debut on April 10, 2024.
Selected No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLB draft out of Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Okla., the unanimously-ranked No. 1 prospect in the sport was expected to be a major contributor to the team right away.
Alas, the adjustment to the MLB was tough for Holliday, who struggled mightily in his first taste of the highest level.
He was eventually demoted in late April before being called back up and appearing in a game on July 31.
His performance in the second half was improved, but that was a low bar for him to clear with a .059/.111/.059 slash line through his first 36 plate appearances.
Entering the offseason, it was clear that he had areas of his game to improve if he wanted to stick in the bigs. He worked tirelessly to improve, and it is paying dividends during the 2025 campaign.
Offensive production has been brutal for the Orioles this year, but not because of a lack of production from Holliday.
Jackson Holliday Deserves All-Star Consideration at Second Base
He has taken his game to another level, settling in at second base and putting himself squarely in the mix for a spot on the American League All-Star team as the best player at the keystone in the Junior Circuit.
Holliday has been a consistent source of production for Baltimore with a .275/.323/.434 slash line and an OPS+ of 120. He has hit six home runs, seven doubles and two triples, knocking in 24 runs and stealing four bases.
Amongst qualified second basemen in the AL this year, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, second in slugging percentage and second in OPS.
He has the most triples amongst players at the keystone in the AL and is seventh in both home runs and doubles.
After beginning the season by batting in the bottom third of the order, Holliday has been promoted to the leadoff spot.
In 15 out of his last 17 starts, he has been the first hitter in the order with 11 coming in a row.
He is producing at an impressive clip as Baltimore seeks ways to jumpstart their dormant offense, and it looks like Holliday is just scratching the surface of his potential at only 21 years old.