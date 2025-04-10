Orioles Have Limited Options to Replace Injured Ace Zach Eflin In-House

With Zach Eflin (lat strain) being shut down, there's a chance the #Orioles won't use a 5th starter until 4/19.



One possibility for the upcoming schedule:



4/9 Kremer

4/10 OFF

4/11 Sugano

4/12 Povich

4/13 Morton

4/14 OFF

4/15 Kremer

4/16 Sugano

4/17 Povich

4/18 Morton

4/19 ?