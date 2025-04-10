Orioles Have Limited Options to Replace Injured Ace Zach Eflin In-House
The Baltimore Orioles cannot catch a break when it comes to their starting rotation staying healthy.
They entered the 2025 regular season with their expected ace, Grayson Rodriguez, on the injured list along with Trevor Rogers and Chayce McDermott, who were injured during spring training.
That trio joined Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells, who are recovering from injuries suffered in 2024.
Right out of the gate in the regular season, Albert Suarez landed on the injured list as well. Opening Day starter Zach Eflin is now joining him after suffering a low-grade lat strain and being shut down.
That is brutal injury luck with so many players at the same position being sidelined at once. The team is going to have to figure out a way to replace what has been lost, but there is one positive to take away.
Given the Orioles’ upcoming schedule, there is a chance that they will need only one spot start in place of Eflin, as the No. 5 starter may only be called upon once over the next two weeks.
As explained by Jake Rill of MLB.com, Baltimore has multiple off days in the near future, making it possible to run a four-man rotation for most of the next three series. A fifth starter likely won’t be needed until Apr. 19.
Who is going to be called upon to make that start?
The options are incredibly limited, at least in-house.
The likliest option is Brandon Young, who has yet to make his Major League debut but has performed well in the minor leagues. Across 66 appearances and 260 innings, he has a 3.46 ERA with 307 strikeouts.
He has been excellent to start the year at Triple-A Norfolk, throwing 11.1 shutout innings with 11 strikeouts.
Another player to keep an eye on is veteran Kyle Gibson, who was signed right before the regular season.
He has been ramping up his workload but might not be stretched out enough to make a Major League start. At some point he will be a regular part of the rotation, so the team may wait until he is 100 percent ready before adding him to the mix.
The Orioles could also go with a bullpen game if they know it is only going to be for one day that they need a replacement.
In that scenario, Cody Poteet could be called upon to toe the rubber as the starter. He has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen thus far in the minor leagues but could give the team multiple innings before turning things over to the relief staff.
Hopefully, Eflin isn’t sidelined too long and he can return as close to his eligibility date as possible. The starting pitching situation in Baltimore was already ugly but now it is bordering on downright frightening.