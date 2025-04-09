Orioles Ace Shut Down for at Least a Week, Likely Will Be Moved to IL With Lat Issue
The Baltimore Orioles have already been battling injuries this season, though they may have just gotten the worst dose of bad news yet.
As first reported by Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, the Orioles' Opening Day starter -- 31-year-old right-hander Zach Eflin -- has suffered what manager Brandon Hyde described as a low-grade lat strain.
Eflin will be shut down for at least a week and will likely be re-evaluated at that point as to what a more realistic timeline looks like. He has not been placed on the injured list just yet, but even the best-case scenario for the team's ace puts him out of action for at least a few weeks.
During a start on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Eflin was throwing a strong outing with six innings of one-run ball and just four hits allowed. Even though he had only thrown 73 pitches, he was pulled from the start early with what was described after the game as shoulder fatigue.
Eflin told media on Monday night after the 5-1 victory that him leaving the game was simply precautionary and he would receive more of a clear picture the following day.
The prognosis revealed during the evaluation was worse than what Eflin and the team were hoping for, and whether simply out of an abundance of caution or because he's truly not able to pitch, he's now not going to be on the field for at least the next 15 days.
Injuries to starting pitching, let alone to the ace of the staff, is the last thing Baltimore can afford after they entered the regular season with many questioning the depth in the rotation.
Eflin being out is especially devastating considering how strong he has performed through the first three starts of the year.
With a 3.00 ERA and 0.833 WHIP, as well as a 2-1 record over 18 innings pitched, he has provided the stability the Orioles were in desperate need of following the departure of Corbin Burnes.
Eflin was acquired by Baltimore ahead of the trade deadline with the Tampa Bay Rays and is under contract for $18 million this season before he becomes a free agent next winter.
He was sensational down the stretch of the 2024 campaign, making nine starts and sporting a 5-2 record with a 2.60 ERA.
With Grayson Rodriguez starting the year on the injured list, with his return potentially coming soon, Baltimore will have to hope to get good news a week from now on Eflin as they look to get the starting rotation back to full strength in order to make another playoff push.