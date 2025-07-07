Orioles Have Their Own Disastrous 'Bobby Bonilla Day' Situation
Every July 1, people bring up the Bobby Bonilla contract that he signed with the New York Mets because he gets paid $1.19 million every year on that date through 2035 despite not playing for them since 1999.
It's a quirky situation, and one that is used as an example of owners and front offices making mistakes when it comes to handing out long-term deals.
What is affectionately referred to as "Bobby Bonilla Day" also masks a colossal mistake the Baltimore Orioles made with one of their past sluggers.
More News: Former Baltimore Orioles Pitcher, Key Trade Piece, Retires from MLB
Every July 1, the Orioles have to pay Chris Davis through 2037.
In fact, he just picked up a whopping $9.16 million as part of his deferred deal despite not playing for Baltimore since 2020.
He will get paid at least $1.4 million every July 1, eventually being one of the most notable players still getting money on that date when Bonilla's infamous contract eventually gets paid out.
It seemed like the Orioles had the face of their franchise on their roster after Davis put together an eye-popping season in 2013 when he bashed an MLB-leading 53 homers and 138 RBI to earn his first All-Star selection and Silver Slugger Award.
More News: Insider Believes Orioles Will Call Up Samuel Basallo This Summer
Once an under-the-radar addition back in 2011 when acquired from the Texas Rangers, he turned into one of the most prolific sluggers in the game overnight with the 33 long balls he hit before his breakout showing in 2013.
However, Davis slumped in 2014 and later was suspended for 25 games after testing positive for amphetamine, something he says was due to the use of Adderall.
The slugger turned things around in 2015, though, once again leading Major League Baseball in home runs with 47.
That prompted Baltimore to hand him the seven-year, $161 million contract prior to the 2016 campaign, a decision that ultimately turned out to be a disastrous one.
More News: Baltimore Orioles Learn Fate of Rest of Roster for MLB All-Star Game
Davis became the highest-paid player in franchise history with that deal, but despite hitting 38 long balls that season and 26 in 2017, he was a strikeout machine and became a below average hitter in terms of OPS+.
Just four years after that historic deal, he played his last game for the franchise and decided to retire in August of 2021 following undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left hip.
But because the Orioles handed him that deal, they are going to be paying him through 2037 after they decided to defer his contract, adding Davis' name to the list of players who are getting money on the now infamous "Bobby Bonilla Day."
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.