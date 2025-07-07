Former Baltimore Orioles Pitcher, Key Trade Piece, Retires from MLB
A blink-and-you-missed-him pitcher from the 2019 Baltimore Orioles retired from baseball during the Fourth of July weekend.
Dan Straily, a right-hander who pitched in 14 games for the Orioles that season, his last in the Majors, announced his retirement via Codify Baseball. Straily was involved in five different trades during his career, two of which helped build a World Series champion.
He had not thrown in an MLB game since 2019 and spent part of this year pitching for Diablos Rojos del México in the Mexican League earlier this year.
He joined the Orioles as a free agent before the 2019 season. Baltimore designated him for assignment on Juny 20 of that year. He started eight of the 14 games he played in, going 2-4 with a 9.82 ERA.
That O’s team went 54-108 to end the season.
The Orioles traded him to Philadelphia for cash considerations or a player to be named later after he was DFA’ed. He never played for the Phillies in the Majors. After that, he spent two different stretches with the KBO’s Lotte Giants, along with minor league stints with Arizona and the Chicago Cubs.
He is most connected to the Cubs, as he was a part of two trades that helped build their 2016 World Series winner.
In 2014 he, along with shortstop Addison Russell and outfielder Billy McKinney were traded from the Athletics to the Chicago Cubs for pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel. Russell was also a part of the Cubs’ World Series team.
Before the 2015 season, the Cubs shipped Straily to the Houston Astros for center fielder Dexter Fowler, who also played for that team. Both Russell and Fowler were All-Stars that season.
Straily was traded two other times. The Astros dealt him right before opening day of 2016 to the San Diego Padres for catcher Erik Kratz. In 2017 the Cincinnati Reds traded him before the season to the Miami Marlins for Luis Castillo, Austin Brice, and Isaiah White.
He had his best two seasons with Cincinnati in 2016 and with Miami in 2017.
With the Reds in 2016 he became a full-time starting pitcher for the first time since 2013, when he went 10-8 with the Athletics. With the Reds he went 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA in 34 games (31 starts) with 162 strikeouts and 73 walks. Dubiously, he led the National League in home runs allowed with 31.
In 2017 he joined the Marlins in a trade for Luis Castillo, Austin Brice, and Isaiah White. With Miami he went 10-9 with a 4.26 ERA as he led the NL with 33 starts. He struck out 170 and walked 60.
He finished with a career record of 44-40 with a 4.56 ERA.
