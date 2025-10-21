Orioles insider hints at Baltimore's focus in search for 'impact' bat
Most feel like once the Baltimore Orioles decide on their manager for the 2026 season, the front office's focus will pivot to how they can improve the team's pitching staff via trade and free agency.
The Orioles need reinforcements in their starting rotation and in the bullpen, as both groups came in at No. 24 in collective ERA out of MLB's 30 teams in 2025. That isn't going to cut it next season if this team wants to return to playoff contention, especially in a stacked AL East division.
But that doesn't mean Baltimore is going to neglect their lineup. While the hope is that the Orioles' underperforming stars in 2025 (such as Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, and Jackson Holliday, to name a few) are going to bounce back in a big way next year, there are still other positions where the team can improve.
The Orioles have a situation on their hands that they're not used to: not having a clear-cut center fielder heading into a new season. This is because they dealt Cedric Mullins (who had been in Baltimore since 2018 but has been the team's everyday center fielder since 2020) to the New York Mets before last season's trade deadline.
While Mullins is now a free agent, it doesn't seem like that Baltimore will try to bring him back.
Insider Sends Interesting Message About Orioles' Search for a Quality Hitter
Orioles insider Roch Kubatko sent a compelling message in this regard in an October 20 article from MASN.
"The front office is searching for an impact hitter and the outfield is the likely spot. The Orioles are set behind the plate and the infield is well stocked unless a trade happens," Kubatko wrote. He then added, "They could acquire multiple outfielders... The main grab needs to have center field skills. He also could be the primary starter."
The good news for Baltimore is that there are several elite outfielders available in free agency this offseason (the most notable of which is Kyle Tucker), and the possibilities are endless when it comes to improving the outfield via trade.
When it comes to center field specifically, names like Trent Grisham, Harrison Bader, and Luis Robert Jr. could make sense without breaking the bank, while Cody Bellinger would likely be the top target if Baltimore wanted to go all-in.
It seems that Orioles fans will want to keep a close eye on the center field market in the coming months.