Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde Provides Encouraging Update on Injured Star Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles starting pitching rotation has been ravaged by injuries throughout the start of the 2025 MLB regular season.
Their depth was challenged right out of the gate with presumed ace Grayson Rodriguez beginning the campaign on the injured list alongside Trevor Rogers, Chayce McDermott, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells.
Since the season has begun, the team has also lost Zach Eflin and Albert Suarez to injury.
Recently, the team has received some positive updates on the status of a few injured players, providing some optimism for the near future.
Rodriguez hasn’t had any setbacks as he ramps up his activity. Kyle Gibson, who was signed near the end of spring training, had a wonderful first start in the minor leagues as he stretches out to be ready for Major League games.
On Saturday afternoon, it was Bradish whom manager Brandon Hyde had a positive update on.
As shared by Jacob Calvin Meyer on X, the team’s star pitcher threw his first bullpen session as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.
He remains on track to return to the rotation in the second half of the season, which would provide the group with a much-needed boost.
Bradish is seemingly ahead of Wells in his recovery process, as Hyde added that Wells has yet to throw off a mound yet.
Before injuries took him out of the mix in 2024, Bradish was producing like an ace going back to the 2023 campaign.
Over his last 38 starts, he has thrown 208 innings with a stellar 2.81 ERA to go along with 221 strikeouts. He had a 5.8 WAR during that span.
If he can regain his form, his addition would be like adding an ace to the mix in the second half of the campaign to help keep the team afloat.