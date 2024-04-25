Orioles New Star Reliever Experiencing Late Career Resurgence
The Baltimore Orioles had some big shoes to fill this offseason as superstar closer Felix Bautista underwent Tommy John Surgery and has to miss the entire 2024 season.
As Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer pointed out recently, Baltimore fans should be happy because they have found a more than competent replacement.
When the Orioles signed Craig Kimbrel for his 15th season, hopes were that he would be a solid replacement. But instead, he's been one of the best relievers in baseball.
Kimbrel, now 36, was coming off of a weak playoff performance with Philadelphia that saw him responsible for two losses in the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. There were plenty of worries that he had lost his elite touch.
It's not just the nine-time All-Star's ERA that has improved, though, it's pretty much everything. His K/9 is up to 13.91 and his BB/9 is at a career best 1.64. Pretty much every stat that you could imagine, he is where he was at in his prime or even better.
Now the question becomes if they feel like he can hold up as the season progresses and into the playoffs. For the regular season, he has an incredible 2.38 ERA. In the playoffs, though, that number drops to 4.50.
He has been the closer for a World Series run before, in 2018, but it certainly hasn't been the norm for his illustrious career. Even during that run with the Boston Red Sox, he had a 5.91 ERA and 6.54 FIP.
Even a slight dip from where he is at right now, would be better than expected and fine for Baltimore to survive with him as their primary closer.
They could always dip into the trade market for another reliever, their bullpen outside of Kimbrel has been a bit disappointing, but their isn't a glaring need to replace the Alabama native.