Orioles Outfielder Tyler O'Neill Extends Historic Opening Day Home Run Streak
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill just extended one of the most unbelievable streaks in the history of sports on Thursday.
In the team's Opening Day showdown against the Toronto Blue Jays, O'Neill, a native of Canada, smacked a three-run home run to right field that put the Orioles ahead of the Blue Jays by a 5-0 score.
In doing so, he extended his streak of Opening Day games with a home run to six.
It has not mattered what uniform O'Neill is wearing, where the game is taking place or even now what country it is taking place in.
If the slugger is in an Opening Day lineup, he's going yard.
From 2020 through 2023, O'Neill played for the St. Louis Cardinals.
In 2020, 2021 and 2023, he ushered in the season at Busch Stadium with a homer, and in 2022, he sent one out at PNC Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
O'Neill joined the Boston Red Sox in 2024, and he hit an eighth inning home run on the road against the Seattle Mariners, becoming the first player in AL/NL history to homer on five consecutive Opening Days.
Now, in his first season with the Orioles, he made his record even more unreachable, as he has quickly provided the power boost that Baltimore hoped to get when they signed him to a three-year, $49.5 million contract this winter.
O'Neill slashed .310/.375/.483 during spring training, and he seems to have brought that momentum north with him.