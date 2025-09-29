Orioles president provides Heston Kjerstad update
While the Baltimore Orioles turn their attention to the search for a manager and general manager, they also provided some clarity on the status of a former top prospect heading into 2026.
During Monday’s end-of-season press conference, Orioles president Mike Elias said outfielder Heston Kjerstad has been working with doctors on a medical condition. He declined to say whether the condition is related to the past issues Kjerstad has dealt with but expressed optimism about his progress.
“We missed the real Heston Kjerstad this season,” Elias said. “He’s in a good spot right now and pointing in a good direction. We’re expecting to see him in spring training.”
Kjerstad, 26, last played at Triple-A Norfolk on July 25 before landing on the injured list with what the team had described as symptoms of fatigue. The former second overall pick previously missed the entire 2021 season because of myocarditis, a heart condition, and later dealt with long-term effects of a concussion from being hit by a pitch in July 2024.
Before being sidelined, Kjerstad hit .192/.240/.327 (.566 OPS) with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 54 games with the Orioles this season. He continued to struggle after being optioned to Triple-A on June 10, batting .149/.225/.248 (.473 OPS) with two home runs and six RBIs over 112 plate appearances. It is unclear how long he was dealing with fatigue.
The Orioles gave Kjerstad looks in both 2023 and 2024, but the 2025 campaign was the first in which he received an extended run at regular playing time in the majors. The lefty-hitting outfielder entered the year with 52 career games under his belt, with a .248/.336/.411 (.746 OPS) slash line to show for it.
Defensively, Kjerstad has split his time between both corner outfield spots with Baltimore. He was credited with -1 Outs Above Average in his first two years but was given a -7 rating by Statcast for his work in 2025. His throwing arm strength ranked in the 92nd percentile in 2024 but dropped to the 61st this season.
In addition to Kjerstad, Baltimore heads into the offseason with multiple major league outfielders under club control: Dylan Beavers, Dylan Carlson, Colton Cowser, and Jeremiah Jackson, who also plays infield. That group will likely also include veteran Tyler O’Neill, assuming he opts into the remaining two years and $33 million left on his deal.
The Orioles could still add to or subtract from that group this winter as they aim to return to contention in 2026. But as things currently stand, Kjerstad faces an uphill battle to find regular playing time in the outfield corners.
Kjerstad previously dabbled at first base in college and in the minor leagues but has yet to appear at the position in the majors. Perhaps the 2020 first-round pick will take on a more versatile defensive role moving forward, with just one minor league option remaining.