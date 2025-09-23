Ace pitcher wins 2025 Most Valuable Orioles player award
A decision that would have shocked Baltimore Orioles fans a year ago now feels like a clear and expected choice.
On Tuesday, the club announced that left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers was voted the winner of the 2025 Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award by local media members who cover the team regularly. Gunnar Henderson earned the award the past two years.
Rogers, 27, is 9-2 with a 1.35 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 6.0 bWAR, along with 100 strikeouts in 106.2 innings this season. His ERA is the lowest in Orioles history among pitchers in their first 17 starts.
It has been a remarkable turnaround for Rogers, who posted a 7.11 ERA in four starts for Baltimore last August after being acquired from the Miami Marlins. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, where he began the 2025 season. The southpaw has since returned to the All-Star form he showed in 2021, when he also finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting.
Rogers is the fourth left-handed pitcher in franchise history to win the Most Valuable Oriole award, joining Randy Myers (1997), Mike Cuellar (1974), and Dave McNally (1968). He is also the first pitcher honored since Rodrigo Lopez in 2002.
The award is named in honor of the late Lou Hatter, a former sportswriter for The Baltimore Sun who covered the Orioles for 27 years. Eight other players, including interim manager Tony Mansolino, received first, second, or third-place votes: Dylan Beavers, Dylan Carlson, Colton Cowser, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Dean Kremer, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Jordan Westburg.
Rogers was previously named American League Pitcher of the Month for August after going 4-1 with a 1.29 ERA over 42 innings in six starts. He became the first Oriole to earn the honor since Corbin Burnes in September 2024 and the first left-hander since Erik Bedard in July 2007.
One start remains in Rogers’ season, this upcoming weekend at Yankee Stadium. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 15 consecutive outings and enters Tuesday ranked first among MLB starters in ERA, opponent batting average (.178), baserunners allowed per nine innings (8.02), H/9 (5.65), and HR/9 (0.25).
Rogers will be recognized for his accomplishments during an on-field ceremony prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles have Rogers under club control for one more season before he becomes eligible for free agency.