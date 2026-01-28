Insider Would be 'Shocked' if Orioles Don't Sign Framber Valdez

Starting pitching continues to be an area of need for the Baltimore Orioles as the start of spring training draws closer.

After their starting rotation was decimated by injuries last year, the Orioles are hoping to have a healthy and more stable rotation in 2026 to go along with their offense that is expected to be prolific, especially with the additions of Taylor Ward and Pete Alonso.

One free agent starter who has been linked to Baltimore throughout the offseason is Framber Valdez, perhaps the best starter still on the open market. And despite the lefty still unsigned to this point, it seems to be only a matter of time until Valdez signs with the O's.

During Wednesday's episode of Hot Stove on MLB Network, former MLB general manager and current insider Steve Phillips said he'll be "shocked" if the Orioles don't wind up signing Valdez.

"The Orioles seem to be the top team there and it makes sense because Mike Elias knows him from his days in Houston; there's a connection there, but the longer it goes, the more it makes you wonder whether somebody surprising jumps in there on it," Phillips said. "I can't imagine it goes much further...I'll be shocked if he's not an Oriole when it's all said and done."

As Phillips alluded to, Valdez and Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias have a history from their days with the Houston Astros: Elias was the Astros' scouting director when Valdez signed with the team in 2015 and eventually made his major league debut in 2018.

The 32-year-old has been a steady workhorse during his eight seasons with the Astros, having logged an 81-52 career record with a 3.36 ERA, 1,053 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.20 across 1,080.2 innings pitched.

2025 was another strong season for Valdez; in 31 starts, he posted a 13-11 record, a 3.66 ERA, 187 punchouts and a 1.24 WHIP in 192 innings. The lefty hurler has also made 20 starts or more over each of the last five seasons, as well as three seasons with 30+ starts during that stretch.

The current starters on the Orioles' roster consist of Trevor Rogers, Tyler Wells, Brandon Young, Dean Kremer, Zach Eflin, Kyle Bradish and Shane Baz (whom they acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays back in November). Eflin, Rogers, Bradish, Young, Wells and Rogers all missed substantial time last season due to injury, while Kremer wound up being a workhorse for Baltimore's staff, logging an 11-10 record with a 4.19 ERA in 31 games (29 starts).

With the Orioles needing a proven and durable ace at the top of their rotation, it's only a matter of time until Framber Valdez reunites with Mike Elias in Baltimore.

