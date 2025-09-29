Baltimore Orioles to explore options for new GM and manager
The Baltimore Orioles' season has ended after 162 games in 2025.
Coming off a strong 2024 regular season that saw them win 91 games, finish 2nd in the AL East and claim the first Wild Card spot, the O's went just 75-87 and finished last in the division. After starting the season 15-28, they fired manager Brandon Hyde and turned the reigns over to former third base coach Tony Mansolino.
As interim manager, Mansolino stepped up to course-correct for a club that produced some exciting finishes down the stretch despite the disappointing campaign. During media availability on Monday, president of baseball operations Mike Elias praised Mansolino, saying "we think he did a terrific job as interim manager."
But when asked about the vacant manager position, Elias was hesitant to commit to the untested coach, explaining that while Mansolino is a "real candidate," the club will have conversations with other available names.
On his candidacy, Mansolino agreed with Elias' assessment, stating: "I do feel strong that I passed with flying colors."
Orioles and Mike Elias will look to hire a new general manager
But for the Orioles front office, manager is not the only open position heading into the offseason. According to Elias, who was silently promoted from general manager to president of baseball operations before the season, the club will also explore the option of hiring a new GM to work under him.
Elias was hired in 2018 and inherited a flailing team in need of an extensive rebuild. After a few seasons at the bottom of the division, Elias helped turn things around for Baltimore by turning four straight top five picks into Adley Rutschman, Heston Kjerstad, Colton Cowser, and Jackson Holliday, as well as selecting 2023 Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson in the second round of the 2019 Draft. By 2023, the Orioles won 101 games and the AL East.
But with Elias transitioning into a new position, the Orioles want to bolster the front office. That said, MLB.com's Jake Rill indicated that they are not in a rush to fill the position and that it may not happen this offseason.
The O's could look to promote within the organization, with assistant GMs Sig Mejdal and Eve Rosenbaum named as clear candidates. But the lack of urgency in their search suggests that there isn't an obvious choice at this point. This could mean that they want to see more from one of their two assistants, or it could mean that the Orioles want to conduct a thorough search of external candidates.
One big name already came off the board before the season even ended, with the Washington Nationals coming to an agreement with former Boston Red Sox assistant general manager Paul Toboni to be their new president of baseball operations. Outside of the 35-year-old Toboni, other names discussed in connection with the Orioles' search are former managers Skip Schumaker and Gabe Kapler.
While Elias will seemingly still assume primary personnel duties for the ballclub, the Orioles' GM vacancy is likely to be an attractive job with the opportunity to work with a promising young core and an experienced front office with a history of strong draft picks. As Elias indicated in his presser, the team has all the talent to "right the ship and bounce back" to competing for the division title next year.