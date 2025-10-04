Orioles re-sign versatile infielder to minor league deal
As the Baltimore Orioles sit out this year’s postseason action, they have already begun working on their depth for 2026.
According to Francys Romero of BeisbolFR, the Orioles have re-signed utilityman José Barrero to a minor league deal. The agreement reportedly includes an invitation to major league spring training.
Barrero, who turns 28 in April, is a former top prospect who once ranked as high as No. 5 in the Cincinnati Reds’ farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. The 6-foot-4 righty bat has appeared in parts of five MLB seasons, though with limited playing time in each, batting .182/.238/.257 with five home runs, 35 RBIs, and nine stolen bases over 161 career games.
Last November, Barrero signed a minor league deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. He began the 2025 season with Triple-A Memphis, where he hit .299/.396/.517 with four home runs, 13 RBIs, and five stolen bases in 23 games.
The Cardinals selected him to their active roster on April 28, but he struggled to a .138/.194/.276 slash line over 31 plate appearances across 22 games before being designated for assignment.
Despite reportedly drawing interest from a team in Nippon Professional Baseball, Barrero chose to sign a minor league deal with the Orioles on July 2. He spent the remainder of the season with Triple-A Norfolk, where he produced a .190/.261/.344 slash line with eight home runs, 27 RBIs, and nine stolen bases in 53 games.
Barrero brings defensive versatility to the Orioles’ organization, carrying big league experience at shortstop, second base, third base, center field and right field. He appeared at each of those spots at both levels this season, though he spent most of his Triple-A innings at shortstop. With the Cardinals, he was credited with one defensive run saved in the outfield.
Injuries decimated Baltimore’s depth in 2025, sidelining multiple key rotation and bullpen arms, as well as catchers, infielders and outfielders for lengthy periods. Though Barrero struggled offensively this season, keeping experienced players who can fill multiple roles in a pinch is valuable for any team — especially during a 162-game season.
There may also be some untapped potential left for Barrero, who not long ago ranked within Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects. He posted a .303/.380/.539 slash line in the minors during the 2021 season and put up similar numbers in Triple-A to begin this year before cooling off with sporadic playing time during his nearly two-month stint in St. Louis.