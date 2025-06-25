Orioles Recall Highly Touted Prospect Brandon Young Ahead of Wednesday Matchup
The Baltimore Orioles have had a difficult start to the 2025 season, and the pitching staff has had a continually rotating door of starters and relievers throughout the first few months of the year.
Injuries and difficult performances have forced them to find new options throughout the season, whether it be prospects or veterans, and implement them into the rotation or bullpen.
One of the players who has already had a chance at the MLB level this season is No. 19 Orioles prospect Brandon Young, who made two starts for the team earlier in the season but struggled.
He was sent back down to Triple-A, and now will get another shot at the Major League level, as he has been recalled, according to a team announcement. The corresponding move to bring him up is sending reliever Yaramil Hiraldo back down to Triple-A after only one appearance for Baltimore.
Young in his two starts posted a 6.23 ERA and 2.192 WHIP with nine strikeouts and eight walks, having a relatively difficult start to his Major League career. However, in Triple-A Norfolk, he has been absolutely outstanding this year, with a 2-1 record, 2.63 ERA, 0.841 WHIP, 27 strikeouts to four walks, three home runs allowed and 6.75 strikeouts per walk in five starts.
Young will get the chance to start on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, as was reported by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun. This will give him the opportunity to find his stride and carry his momentum over from the minor leagues, and hopefully, he will be able to find some positive innings during this stint.
