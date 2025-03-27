Orioles Set Opening Day Lineup Ahead of Clash With Blue Jays
The Baltimore Orioles have released their opening day lineup ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Orioles are north of the border for the start of the season. Their opening day 26-man roster is not as strong as it could be, though.
Gunnar Henderson, Grayson Rodriguez, Andrew Kittredge, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells are all on the inured list to begin the year. Along with that, the team decided to start Coby Mayo in Triple-A.
Still, the opening day roster seems strong.
Per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, the Orioles lineup will look as follows:
1. Colton Cowser, LF
2. Adley Rutschman, C
3. Jordan Westburg, 2B
4. Ryan O'Hearn, DH
5. Tyler O'Neil, RF
6. Ryan Mountcastle, 1B
7. Cedric Mullins, CF
8. Ramon Urias, 3B
9. Jackson Holliday, SS
Starting pitcher: Zach Eflin
The big news in Baltimore is the absence of Henderson.
He will miss at least the first week-and-a-half with his placement on the 10-day IL.
Without him in the lineup, Jackson Holliday will captain the infield.
Newcomer Tyler O'Neil is slotting directly into the heart of the lineup. He possesses a lot of power and has actually homered on five straight opening days. The Orioles are hoping he can make it a sixth in Toronto.
Zach Eflin will take the mound for his second-straight opening day start.
Last year, the right-handed pitcher made the first start of the season for the Tampa Bay Rays.
First pitch for the game is set for 3:07 p.m. ET as the Orioles look to open their 2025 campaign on a high note.