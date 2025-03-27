Orioles Shatter Franchise Record With Their Six Home Runs on Opening Day
There were a lot of questions surrounding the Baltimore Orioles entering the season.
Many viewed this franchise as one that took a step back compared to the previous year, having lost their ace and most productive hitter in free agency.
And with Gunnar Henderson on the injured list to start the 2025 season, there was concern regarding what this lineup might look like without the AL MVP contender.
While it might have just been Game 1 of the campaign, it's safe to say the Orioles answered some of the questions that many had regarding this lineup and pitching staff.
Baltimore set an Opening Day franchise record with six home runs in their 12-2 route of the Toronto Blue Jays.
It got started early in the top of the first inning when Adley Rutschman crushed a no-doubter to right center field that traveled 436 feet. That is a great sign for the Orioles and their young star who is out to prove that the late-season struggles in 2024 were just a fluke.
Then, in the third inning, Tyler O'Neill kept his absurd Opening Day home run streak alive with a three-run blast of his own that made the score 4-0 to blow things wide open.
Cedric Mullins hit one during the next frame, the first of two for him on the day after going to right center once again in the seventh inning.
Rutschman hit his second of the day in the eighth inning, and Jordan Westburg followed that up with his first of the year during that same frame.
It was an explosive opener for Baltimore, and one that was a little unforeseen.
Both skipper Brandon Hyde and general manager Mike Elias discussed their desire to play more small-ball this year, something that was the complete opposite of what occurred on Thursday -- not that anyone will be complaining about what took place.
O'Neill also made franchise history of his own.
Per Jake Rill of MLB.com, he's the first Orioles player ever to have five plate appearances on Opening Day and reach base in all five of them, blasting his home run before singling three times and drawing two walks.
But it wasn't just the offense that was excellent.
Zach Eflin turned in another gem for Baltimore, giving up just two earned runs on two hits in six innings of work before turning things over to the bullpen that saw Seranthony Dominguez, Keegan Akin and Bryan Baker shut things down without allowing a run despite giving up two hits and four walks.
If this is the version of the Orioles that is going to show up throughout the 2025 campaign, then they are not only going to be one of the best teams in the division, but in all of Major League Baseball.