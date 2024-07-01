Orioles Slugger Announces He’ll Hit in All-Star Game Home Run Derby
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson isn’t in the All-Star Game yet, but he will be in Arlington, Texas, for the All-Star Game festivities.
Henderson announced on Sunday during his in-game interview with ESPN that he will participate in the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby, which is the Monday before the game.
The All-Star Game is set for July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Henderson is the first player to confirm that he will participate.
The third-year pro is a finalist to start in the All-Star Game and voting for the remainder of the starting lineup started on Sunday. Henderson is going up against Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. The winner of the fan vote will claim the starting spot.
Henderson was the leading vote-getter at shortstop in phase one voting.
Whether he’s the starter or not, Henderson seems like he’ll make his first All-Star Game either way. Entering Sunday’s game against Texas he was slashing .290/.388/.612/1.000 with 26 home runs and 58 RBI. The Orioles also entered the game as the leader in the American League East after winning the division last season.
Henderson was a huge part of the turnaround, as he was AL Rookie of the Year and won a Silver Slugger at his position.
He is on a pace to become the second shortstop to hit 50 home runs in a season, a club that currently only includes Alex Rodriguez. The only player in the AL right now with more home runs than Henderson is New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
The O’s record for most home runs hit by a shortstop is held by Cal Ripken Jr., which was set in 1991. The Orioles Hall of Famer hit 34 that season.
Henderson is one of a half-dozen Orioles that are up for starting spots in the All-Star Game. Fan voting for the position players ends on Wednesday
Catcher Adley Rutschman is up against Kansas City’s Salvador Perez. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle is up against Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Third baseman Jordan Westburg is up against Cleveland’s José Ramírez while designated hitter Ryan is up against Houston’s Yordan Alvarez.
In the outfield, Anthony Santander is up against New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto for one of the two remaining starting spots.
That doesn’t include pitching and reserves, with starting pitcher Corbin Burnes likely to be selected.
The winners and the starting lineups will be announced at 7 p.m. eastern Wednesday on ESPN. The reserves and the pitching staffs will be selected after.