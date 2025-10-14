Orioles slugger may be 'odd man out' this offseason
The Baltimore Orioles' surplus of young talent has created a logjam of positional players where there simply aren't enough lineup spots to go around.
As the team continues to integrate newcomers Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers with an already solid hitting core featuring Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, and Jordan Westburg, one Oriole may not be as prioritized as the others.
Ryan Mountcastle, one of the players who helped turn the franchise from one of baseball's worst to one of its most exciting, now finds himself without a clearly defined role.
The 28-year-old missed significant time in 2025 due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, limiting him to just 89 games. Yet even when healthy, Mountcastle wasn't as productive as in years past, posting a .250/.286/.367 slash line with just seven home runs and 35 RBIs.
Why Ryan Mountcastle could be on the move
There are several reasons why Mountcastle is viewed as the "odd man out" in Baltimore's lineup.
After a strong start to his career, hitting 73 home runs across his first three full seasons, injuries and inconsistencies have caught up to Mountcastle. He has played fewer than 125 games in each of the past two seasons and struggled to make an impact after returning from injury this year. His .286 OBP, .367 SLG, and .653 OPS were all career-lows, and are cause for concern as he approaches a pivotal contract year.
Adding to the uncertainty is his financial situation. Mountcastle earned just under $6.8 million in 2025, and is projected to make around $7.8 million in his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent in 2027. That's a significant salary for a player whose production has slipped, especially on a roster overflowing with younger, cheaper options.
One of those options, Coby Mayo, became an everyday player following Mountcastle's injury. While Mayo had his struggles, he finished the season strong, hitting .301/.393/.548 in September. His strong final month showed great optimism for the future, and has only made Mountcastle's status more bleak.
Mountcastle finds himself potentially on the outside looking in for a lineup aiming to grow younger and more consistent. Looking to trade the 28-year-old infielder is very much in the cards, and his record as a solid hitter will, at the very least, have a few teams interested.
Even Mountcastle himself is uncertain about his future.
"You never know what's going to happen," Mountcastle said on September 25. "Would love to come back. If it is my last game, I had a lot of fun here. If not, I'm super excited. I love all these guys, they're my family."
It seems no one, not even Mountcastle himself, truly knows what is next for the Orioles' former first-round pick back in 2015.