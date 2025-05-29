Orioles Standout Slugger Could End Up Being Best Trade Asset This Summer
With the Baltimore Orioles residing in last place of the American League East, they could quickly become sellers with the trade deadline approaching.
It has been a terrible start to the season for the Orioles in 2025. The team has never been able to get going, with injuries playing a major part in their struggles.
Coming into the year, Baltimore figured to still be one of the top teams in the AL. Despite some questionable decisions in the offseason by the front office, the young core of the team was still in place, with one of the best lineups in the league on paper.
However, some struggles from the second half of the last campaign have carried over for the unit in the batting order, and this lineup isn’t quite as feared as it once was.
With making the playoffs seemingly unlikely despite it not even being June yet, the Orioles will have some potential veterans to trade if they end up being sellers.
Which Player Could Be Baltimore’s Best Asset?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the team MVP for the Orioles being slugger Ryan O’Hearn so far this season and the possibility of him being a top trade target for teams.
“We've talked a lot already about the impending appeal of Cedric Mullins on the trade block, but O'Hearn may spark the biggest bidding war if he keeps this up.
While the Orioles haven’t lived up to expectations, they are going to have a number of good players to move this summer if they choose to do so.
In the starting rotation, both Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano could be a couple of the best-starting pitchers available on the market. Furthermore, Cedric Mullins is having a great year and might be the best center fielder available.
However, it has been Ryan O’Hearn who has performed well for the team this campaign and could be their best asset.
The 31-year-old slugger has slashed .340/.428/.558 with nine home runs and 21 RBI in 45 games.
Even though the offense for the Orioles has underperformed this campaign, O’Hearn has been a massive bright spot. While he has had some good seasons, he has taken it to another level this year.
The performance of O’Hearn has been one of the few bright spots for Baltimore this season, but the team would be wise to make him available at the deadline.
With this year looking like a lost cause, the Orioles will have to get back to the drawing board to try and fix the team.