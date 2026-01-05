Baltimore Orioles 'strongly' in on top starting pitcher

In what has already been a very successful offseason for the Baltimore Orioles to this point, the ballclub is still looking to improve its starting pitching.

Baltimore's starting rotation was decimated by injuries last year, which contributed to the team falling well short of expectations. With the start of spring training on the horizon, the Orioles have already re-signed veteran starter Zach Eflin to a one-year contract and traded for fellow starter Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays, with both moves adding much-needed depth to the unit.

Regardless of these moves, Baltimore is not expected to be done bolstering their starting staff. One of their priorities this winter was to add an ace-caliber arm, and that goal is still on their mind as they continue to pursue this top starter still on the market.

During an episode of the Foul Territory podcast on Monday, former MLB general manager and current insider for The Athletic Jim Bowden reported that the Orioles are "strongly" in on left-handed starting pitcher Ranger Suárez. Bowden also added that Suárez seems to be a more realistic option for them compared to fellow lefty Framber Valdez.

"It sounds like they have been very aggressive and are strongly in; they haven't been able to close the deal, but they kind of feel like they have a chance," Bowden said. "We'll have to wait and see, but that's gonna be the question about how far Baltimore goes. It's not going to be about the lineup, the offense, or the defense, it's gonna be how far can the pitching come."

The Orioles are strongly in on Ranger Suárez, says @JimBowdenGM.



"They haven't been able to close the deal, but they kind of feel like they have a chance." pic.twitter.com/82YzStbS9l — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 5, 2026

Suárez, who has spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, remains one of the most highly coveted starting pitchers on the free agent market. After being moved out of the bullpen and becoming a full-time starter in 2022, Suárez has quickly cemented himself as one of the most dominant left-handed pitchers in all of baseball.

Read More: Orioles emerge in trade talks for intriguing young pitcher

The 28-year-old is coming off a stellar 2025 campaign, posting a 12-8 record in 26 starts with a 3.20 ERA, 151 strikeouts and a 1.22 WHIP across 157.1 innings pitched; it was the second year in a row in which Suárez posted 12 wins during the regular season.

After adding Taylor Ward, Pete Alonso, Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Helsley to go along with the aforementioned Eflin and Baz moves, bringing in that ace is surely Baltimore's next move between now and the start of spring training.

Signing an All-Star lefty like Ranger Suárez would certainly make the Orioles' rotation more lethal. It would also be an especially strong compliment to fellow southpaw Trevor Rogers, who is coming off an excellent 2025 season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: