Orioles Star Made Noticeable Change To His Swing and Results Have Followed
One of the greatest mysteries surrounding the Baltimore Orioles is the cratering production of their star catcher Adley Rutschman.
He burst onto the scene in 2022, finishing runner-up for the AL Rookie of the Year Award with an OPS+ of 131 that turned a lot of heads considering he was that much better than the league average hitter in his first season of facing MLB pitching.
Rutschman followed that up with a Silver Slugger Award in 2023, finishing with an OPS+ of 128 to go along with 20 homers and 80 RBI.
Considering what he had done during his first two years in The Show, it wasn't surprising to see him dominate at the plate again in the early going of last season, riding a .275/.339/.441 slash line to his second consecutive All-Star appearance.
However, following the Midsummer Classic, his production fell off a cliff.
Rutschman slashed just .207/.282/.303, going from hitting 16 homers in 90 games to only three in 58.
Many chalked that up to it being the first slump in his career, with others speculating that he might have been dealing with an injury despite neither he nor the team stating that was the case.
This winter was supposed to get the star catcher back on track, but after a solid first few weeks of the season, his continued struggles at the plate has turned alarming.
Entering play on June 5, his slash line is .214/.306/.352 with an OPS+ of 91, easily the worst numbers of his career that is raising concerns about what has happened to the formerly elite hitter.
But during this Seattle Mariners series, Rutschman has flashed the signs of his past self, going 3-for-5 on Tuesday before hitting an opposite field homer on Wednesday.
What may have caused this production?
Adley Rutschman Got Rid of His Toe Tap
The slugging catcher didn't use the toe tap in his load up like he has been deploying for a while.
Rutschman's load up and swing has been picked apart by many people online as everyone searches for answers regarding why his production has cratered.
Perhaps it's too early to flat out say that the toe tap was the issue.
But it is notable that his recent string of production has come when he's gotten rid of that before swinging the bat, indicating that the toe tap might have been throwing his timing off.
According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, Rutschman said he "unconsciously" formed that habit during this past winter and rolled with it because he thought it was useful for his time. But the slugger also admitted that he has noticed he's "not always consistent" regarding when he uses it or not.
Right now, Rutschman is focused on "being a little more rhythmic, just timing-wise."
It seems like that focus has resulted in him removing the toe tap from his load up.
This will be something to monitor further, though.
If that adjustment is all it takes to get Rutschman back on track to produce at the plate like he did in the past, then that is a great sign for the Orioles.