Two Orioles Stars Snubbed From Early AL All-Star Picks by Former MLB Executive
The Baltimore Orioles entered the season with some high expectations, including being expected to contend for the World Series.
With the calendar now flipping to June, instead of focusing on adding talent to the roster for a postseason push in the second half, the Orioles are preparing to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline.
Nothing has gone right for Baltimore, currently owning a 23-26 record, sitting 14 games behind the New York Yankees in the cellar of the American League East.
With their playoff hopes being virtually non-existent, Baseball-Reference gives the Orioles less than 0.1% chance of advancing, the focus in the coming weeks will be on which players they will be looking to move ahead of the trade deadline.
One of them will assuredly be Ryan O’Hearn, who is having a career year ahead of hitting free agency.
Which Orioles Will Make the AL All-Star Team?
He has been the team’s best hitter thus far and was an easy selection for Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) to represent the franchise in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on the AL Team.
However, he is the only player whom the former MLB executive has chosen to be in the Midsummer Classic, with two of their other stars, shortstop Gunnar Henderson and center fielder Cedric Mullins, being snubbed.
“He [Jacob Wilson] has to make the team, although that means Zach Neto of the Angels and Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles both get snubbed, which I’m not happy about,” Bowden wrote when selecting shortstop for the team.
The starter at the position is Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals, with Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros joining the Athletics rookie on the depth chart.
Henderson, who began the season on the injured list, has been performing better with a .262/.320/.430 slash line with seven home runs, 11 doubles and two triples to go along with 15 RBI and six stolen bases.
If he returns to the MVP level he produced at in 2024, he could sneak his way onto the roster.
Mullins, like O’Hearn, is going to be a popular name on the rumor mill in the coming weeks. He will have to prove himself to be healthy, as he is currently on the injured list with a hamstring strain.
He was beaten out by Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins for the last center field spot, with Trent Grisham of the New York Yankees being named the starter and Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners also making the team.
Mullins has performed well overall despite a brutal May with a 122 OPS+, 10 home runs, nine doubles and eight stolen bases with 31 RBI.