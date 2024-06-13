Orioles Star Pitching Prospect Joins Elite Company In Second Start
Baltimore Orioles rookie Cade Povich made his first start at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves.
Povich didn’t get the win. But the Orioles won their sixth straight game and the left-hander captured a piece of Orioles history.
The 24-year-old hurled a quality start — six innings, allowing no runs and five hits. He struck out six and walked none.
In doing so, he became the fourth Orioles pitcher all-time to throw six or more scoreless innings and record six or more strikeouts in either their first or second Major League game.
The other three, per MLB.com, are Charlie Beamon, Tom Phoebus and Mike Wright Jr.
Beamon did it in his first start in 1956, striking out nine in nine innings. Phoebus did it in each of his first two starts in 1966. He threw nine innings in both games, striking out eight in the first start and seven in the second start.
Wright was the most recent to do it, as he struck out six in 7.1 innings in his first start.
It was a fine bounce back for Povich, who is the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect per MLB Pipeline. In his debut on June 6 against Toronto he gave up six earned runs and five hits in 5.1 innings, while he struck out two and walked four.
Baltimore called Povich up a week ago to help bolster their beleaguered rotation. The Orioles lost two pitchers for the season to elbow injuries — John Means and Tyler Wells. Another starter, Dean Kremer, is on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain and Baltimore hopes he can return sometime this month.
Povich started the season at Triple-A Norfolk, where he went 5-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 11 starts. He struck out 75 and walked 21 in 56.2 innings.
The Orioles acquired him from the Minnesota Twins at the 2022 trade deadline. The Orioles dealt pitcher Jorge Lopez and cash to the Twins for Povich, along with pitchers Yennier Cano, Juan Rojas and Juan Nunez.
He was originally a third-round pick of the Twins in 2021 out of Nebraska. Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach played with Povich at Nebraska.