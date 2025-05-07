Orioles Star Shares Thoughts on Team’s Offensive Inconsistencies
There has been a lot of focus on the struggles of the Baltimore Orioles on the mound this year.
Plenty of people believe that is the biggest reason that the team is in the position that they are now; in the cellar of the American League East with a 13-21 record. Only the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies have fewer victories than them.
The starting rotation has certainly been a problem, registering the highest ERA in the AL, with only the Miami Marlins and Rockies being worse in the entire sport.
But, the lineup isn’t without blame as well.
Where's the Blame for Orioles Awful Offensive Performances?
Through 34 games, the team hasn’t hit anywhere near the level that was expected of them. The Orioles have a team OPS+ of 97, which is below average, and only five out of 18 players who have had plate appearances with the team this season have an OPS+ in triple digits.
One of the players who is beginning to show some signs of life is star shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
He was sidelined to begin the year with a right intercostal strain. Without much of a ramp-up process, he started very slowly out of the gate but is showing better form.
Before going 0-for-3 with a walk against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Henderson was riding a nine-game hit streak, recording multiple hits in three of the games.
He has bumped his slash line up to .252/.298/.421 with three home runs, seven doubles, one triple and three stolen bases with five RBI.
Slowly but surely, he is returning to the level he showed in 2024, when he finished fourth in the American League MVP voting.
But, it is going to take more than him, Cedric Mullins and Ryan O’Hearn, the two players who have consistently been producing thus far this season, to turn this offense around.
What does the team need to do to find the consistency that is alluding them? Henderson spoke on the subject, as shared by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun on X.
“Just can't go out there and try to force it to happen. Just got to go out there and try to string it together each and every night, and go out there and try to progress in the right way,” Henderson said.
There could be players who are pressing after slow starts and losing some trust in the process. But their superstar is preaching patience and to continue working on the little things to build up to big results.
This lineup is too talented to be held down for too long, but after the struggles they exhibited down the stretch of the 2024 campaign, it is understandable why there is some skepticism surrounding the team.