Inside The Orioles

Orioles Star Shares Thoughts on Team’s Offensive Inconsistencies

A Baltimore Orioles star opened up about the lineup's struggles to score runs.

Kenneth Teape

May 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) hits a double against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
May 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) hits a double against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

There has been a lot of focus on the struggles of the Baltimore Orioles on the mound this year.

Plenty of people believe that is the biggest reason that the team is in the position that they are now; in the cellar of the American League East with a 13-21 record. Only the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies have fewer victories than them.

The starting rotation has certainly been a problem, registering the highest ERA in the AL, with only the Miami Marlins and Rockies being worse in the entire sport.

But, the lineup isn’t without blame as well.

Where's the Blame for Orioles Awful Offensive Performances?

Through 34 games, the team hasn’t hit anywhere near the level that was expected of them. The Orioles have a team OPS+ of 97, which is below average, and only five out of 18 players who have had plate appearances with the team this season have an OPS+ in triple digits.

One of the players who is beginning to show some signs of life is star shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

He was sidelined to begin the year with a right intercostal strain. Without much of a ramp-up process, he started very slowly out of the gate but is showing better form.

Before going 0-for-3 with a walk against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Henderson was riding a nine-game hit streak, recording multiple hits in three of the games.

He has bumped his slash line up to .252/.298/.421 with three home runs, seven doubles, one triple and three stolen bases with five RBI.

Slowly but surely, he is returning to the level he showed in 2024, when he finished fourth in the American League MVP voting. 

But, it is going to take more than him, Cedric Mullins and Ryan O’Hearn, the two players who have consistently been producing thus far this season, to turn this offense around.

What does the team need to do to find the consistency that is alluding them? Henderson spoke on the subject, as shared by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun on X.

“Just can't go out there and try to force it to happen. Just got to go out there and try to string it together each and every night, and go out there and try to progress in the right way,” Henderson said.

There could be players who are pressing after slow starts and losing some trust in the process. But their superstar is preaching patience and to continue working on the little things to build up to big results.

This lineup is too talented to be held down for too long, but after the struggles they exhibited down the stretch of the 2024 campaign, it is understandable why there is some skepticism surrounding the team.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News