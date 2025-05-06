Orioles Going 'Back to the Drawing Board' When It Comes to Their Struggling Offense
The Baltimore Orioles need to figure things out on offense.
With the way their pitching staff -- more specifically the starters -- have performed this season, it will be up to the star-studded lineup to get things going in the right direction for this squad.
They have the firepower, but it's about getting results at the plate, something that largely hasn't come at the level this group has produced in the past.
Struggles against left-handed pitching has been a major issue, but outside of hitting home runs, their numbers against righties are around the middle of the pack across the MLB.
That has resulted in them being a below average offense overall, and it's forcing the coaching staff to look at things differently going forward.
"We actually just had a conversation in the clubhouse today with the hitting coaches and it's back to the drawing board," former Triple-A Norfolk manager and current Major League coach Buck Britton said on Monday, per Roch Kubatko of MASN. "I don't know if there's an easy fix, but we have the talent in there to make adjustments and get this ship back on the right track, so I'm looking forward to that."
When this turnaround might come is anyone's guess.
The good news is the Orioles aren't scheduled to face a left-handed starter in their series against the Minnesota Twins, so hopefully that buys them some more time to implement the adjustments that are being worked on.
While Baltimore has not played good this season, sitting with a 13-20 record that is tied for the second-worst in the American League, they are also only five games back from first place.
A hot stretch will have them in the mix.
That will be powered by the offense once they come up with a solution after the coaching staff has gone back to the drawing board to see what will work for this group.