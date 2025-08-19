Orioles starting pitcher makes franchise history
The Baltimore Orioles have seemingly found their ace.
Starting pitcher Trevor Rogers delivered another impressive outing on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, as the lefty allowed one earned run over seven innings of work on four hits, one walk and seven strikeouts in a 6-3 win for the O's.
With this latest gem by Rogers, his ERA through 12 starts now sits at 1.41, which is the lowest ERA by an Orioles starting pitcher in franchise history. The two starters whom Rogers surpassed were Hoyt Wilhelm, who had a 1.50 ERA in his first 12 starts in 1959, and Jim Palmer, who posted a 1.69 ERA during his first 12 outings during the 1975 season.
Both Wilhelm and Palmer would go on to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, making this feat for Rogers even more impressive.
Since coming over from the Miami Marlins during last year's trade deadline, in a deal that sent outfielder Kyle Stowers to Miami, Rogers initially faced some adversity to begin his stint in Baltimore. This trade at first looked like a win for the Marlins, with Stowers stringing together an incredible 2025 season that also saw him become an All-Star for the first time.
The 28-year-old would make just four starts for the Orioles during the 2024 season, posting a 0-2 record with an abysmal 7.11 ERA and just 12 strikeouts in 19 innings. Rogers would end up being optioned to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides on August 22, where he would spend the rest of the year.
After spending the first two months of the 2025 campaign in Triple-A, Rogers was recalled to the major leagues on May 23, and eventually provided a massive boost to the Orioles' rotation after it was hit with multiple injuries.
With Monday's start against Boston in the books, Rogers now has a 5-2 record with that aforementioned 1.41 ERA in 12 starts, along with 67 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.80 in 76.1 innings of work.
Among 173 starting pitchers this year with 60 innings or more, the lefty hurler's 1.41 ERA is also the best in all of baseball, according to MLB Stats.
In a season that has been a massive disappointment for the Orioles after back-to-back playoff appearances, Rogers' strong 2025 season on the mound will hopefully be a sign of things to come in 2026 when Baltimore has a healthy rotation.