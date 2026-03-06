Why Zach Eflin Can be an X-Factor in the Orioles' Rotation

One of the moves the Baltimore Orioles made this winter was to bring Zach Eflin back on a one-year deal.

Eflin, 31, struggled through an injury-shortened 2025 season that produced a bloated 5.93 ERA and -0.3 fWAR, culminating in a lumbar microdiscectomy procedure in August. Nonetheless, Baltimore chose to keep the right-hander around as a depth option for their retooled starting rotation.

If Eflin's spring training outing on Thursday is any indication of what he can bring to the Orioles this year, then the team should be thrilled about the state of their pitching staff. Pitching in a game for the first time since undergoing surgery, Eflin hurled 2+ innings and allowed just two baserunners (a double and walk) - while demonstrating increased velocity to boot.

Zach Eflin's Increased Velocity is a Highly Encouraging Sign

Known as a control pitcher, the righty averaged 91.8 MPH on his three fastballs last year while pitching through back pain: his four-seam averaged at 92 MPH, his sinker at 91.7, and his cutter at 88.5. On Thursday, however, Eflin topped out at 94 MPH on the radar gun. He averaged nearly 93 MPH on his four-seam fastball, while the sinker (92.2) and cutter (90.3) were also noticeably higher than his 2025 peripherals. This led to Eflin punching out three batters, while throwing 21 of his 40 pitches for strikes.

Speaking with Jake Rill of MLB.com after completing his outing at Charlotte Sports Park, Eflin credited the uptick in velocity to rediscovering his optimal pitching mechanics.

“I think it's probably all mechanics. I was kind of surprised at how it was coming out,” Eflin said. “But that's what I used to expect. Genuinely, how I feel right now is how I used to feel when I was throwing a little harder. I'm hoping that continues to keep climbing up, and if it doesn’t, that’s fine. I feel healthy. I was hitting my spots.”

While Eflin feels good enough to begin the 2026 season on the Opening Day roster, Orioles manager Craig Albernaz is hesitant to make any immediate decisions on the righty's availability to begin the year.

“It’s just a matter of how he’s feeling during the buildup process,” Albernaz said. “Not trying to look too far ahead. Just want him to have that one challenge ahead of him and attack it, and then we’ll read and react to each one.”

How Eflin's Presence Affects Baltimore's Rotation

When not including Eflin, the Orioles have five starters in their rotation: Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, Dean Kremer, and Chris Bassitt. However, if Eflin is built up in time for the regular season opener on March 26, Baltimore can possibly roll with a six-man rotation.

Just like Eflin's status on the Opening Day roster, Albernaz isn't making any commitments to how many starters the rotation will comprise of when the season begins. But when the Orioles signed Bassitt back in February, Baltimore's first-year skipper did mention that a six-man rotation was on the table and that any and all options will be under consideration.

The Orioles' starting unit was decimated by injuries in 2025 (including Eflin), so bringing out a larger rotation instead of the traditional five-man is a viable strategy to keep everyone healthy. Regarding Eflin himself, he is a rock-solid option at full strength, which he demonstrated in 2024 upon arriving to the Charm City; in nine starts, the now 31-year-old logged a 2.60 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 55.1 innings, striking out 47 batters while issuing only 11 walks.

Having that kind of upside as depth makes Baltimore's rotation legitimately dangerous, especially if Rogers' 2025 success carries over and Bradish enjoys a healthy campaign after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

But for now, Eflin needs to restore his strength and endurance to start the year on the Opening Day roster instead of the injured list - a goal that he thinks is within reach.

“I feel like I’m perfectly on track for anything, really,” Eflin said. “I came into spring training with the goal of being available the first week of the season, and I feel like I’m still on that track. I feel healthy, and I think as these outings come and I start going three innings, four innings, we’re gonna have a better understanding of where we’re at. But my mind’s on the first week of the season for sure.”

