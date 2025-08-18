Orioles rotation has become strength since trade deadline
The Baltimore Orioles got off to a slow start after the trade deadline but have started to heat up a bit lately.
Even though it has been a disappointing season for the Orioles, this past week was a solid one for the franchise. Against the two best teams in the American League West, Baltimore was able to win their series against both the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.
The Orioles have been able to play a little bit of spoiler of late, and that is a trend that they will be looking to continue. With the roster looking much different as of late, the team is focused on trying to give some of their young talent an opportunity to shine.
Outfielder Dylan Beavers was recently called up to the majors, and the franchise will be excited to see what he can provide. Furthermore, they called up top prospect Samuel Basallo on Sunday to see what he can do.
Even though the games don’t mean much for the team with them falling out of the playoff race, there have been some encouraging developments of late not just from the youngsters in the lineup, but also from the starting rotation.
Rotation Getting Hot
This was a unit that was really poor to begin the year. However, a recent surge of late has created some optimism that the unit might not be in as poor a shape as originally thought heading into the 2026 campaign.
Since August 1, the Orioles' rotation has been one of the best in baseball, with a 2.46 ERA and 2.80 FIP. This is certainly a surprise based on how the unit performed early on, but some pitchers returning from injury have helped out immensely.
Of the starters, it has most notably been Trevor Rogers leading the way. The 27-year-old left-hander has been excellent for the team this season, and his strong play has continued in August.
So far this month, Rogers has totaled a 1.29 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in three starts. However, he hasn't been alone in turning the unit around, as Tomoyuki Sugano and Dean Kremer also have an ERA under 3.00 so far this month. On Sunday, Kremer pitched seven shutout innings to finally bring his season ERA under 4.
Even though the unit has struggled overall this year, the recent success might change some thoughts about what the plan for the offseason might need to be. With some of their young talent, like Grayson Rodriguez, out for the rest of the campaign, this unit could end up becoming a strength for the team in 2026.