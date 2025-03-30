Orioles Suffer Bullpen Setback, Add Veteran Reliever to Injured List
The Baltimore Orioles have suffered multiple setbacks to start off the 2025 season when it comes to pitcher injuries.
Grayson Rodriguez, Chayce McDermott, Trevor Rogers, and Andrew Kittredge all picked up injuries this spring, in addition to Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells who are recovering from 2024 issues.
All of these players ended up on the Injured list retroactive to this past week, many of them hitting the 15-day list but some being added as 60-day members.
Now another player will join them, as veteran reliever Albert Suárez is dealing with shoulder inflammation, and was placed on the 15-day IL as was reported by Jake Rill of MLB.com.
In addition to this, the Orioles selected the contract of Matt Bowman from Triple-A, who will be the fill-in for the foreseeable future.
Suárez returned to the MLB in 2024 after five seasons with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of the NPB and the Samsung Lions of the KBO.
He started out as a minor-league signing for Baltimore before being added to the Major League roster in April of 2024. He went on to appear in 32 games, starting 24 of them, posting a 3.70 ERA, 1.294 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts to 43 walks. As the Orioles dealt with injuries last season, his emergence as a swing starter and reliever was a godsend to that staff.
He was a rotation candidate in spring training but moved back to a bullpen role this season. In his only appearance this season he gave up five hits and a run in 2.2 innings.
Matt Bowman returns to Baltimore after being designated for assignment during the 2024 season, signing with the team on a minor-league contract during free agency in December.
Initially his contract was selected during spring training this, but he was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. He will now get a chance to make a case to stick with the pitching staff.
In 15 games played in 2024 for the Orioles with a 3.45 ERA, 1.340 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts to six walks.