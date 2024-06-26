Orioles Top Prospect Returns from Minor League Injured List
Jackson Holliday made his return to the field on Tuesday night as he was activated by the Baltimore Orioles from the minor league injured list.
Holliday returned to Triple-A Norfolk and was the designated hitter for the Tides, as he went 1-for-2 with two walks, a strikeout and a run scored. The hit was a double, his 17th of the season with Norfolk.
The Orioles plan to have Holliday serve primarily as a designated hitter for the next few weeks as he builds up from his injury, per the Baltimore Sun.
Holliday was moved to the 7-day injured list on June 14 after he suffered an elbow injury.
For now, there doesn’t appear to be a Major League call-up in Holliday’s future.
Per MLB.com the 20-year-old is still the organization’s No. 1 prospect. He remains MLB.com’s No. 1 overall prospect in spite of his short stint with the Orioles when he was called up in April.
The Orioles called Holliday up on April 10 and he struggled at the plate. He batted .059 (2-for-34) in 10 games before he was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk.
With the Tides, he’s slashed .272/.438/.471/.909 in 51 games with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 28 RBI. He’s become a more disciplined hitter of late, as he’s drawn 56 walks to 55 strikeouts.
Holliday was the Orioles’ first-round pick in 2022 and the No. 1 pick overall. He spent all of 2023 as the game’s No. 1 prospect and ripped through the Orioles’ minor-league system. He slashed .323/.442/.499/.941 with 30 doubles, nine triples, 12 home runs and 75 RBI.
That earned Holliday an invitation to spring training but he didn’t make the Opening Day roster.
Baltimore has some of the best prospects in baseball, including outfielder Heston Kjerstad, who was just recalled to the Orioles for the second time this season. He is Baltimore’s No. 4 prospect.
Catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo is No. 2 and starting at Double-A, while corner infielder Coby Mayo, the No. 3 prospect, is with Holliday at Triple-A and nearing his own MLB debut.
No. 5 prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. is with High-A Aberdeen but will miss the next few games due to minor left wrist tendinitis that the O’s hope it won’t lead to an injured list stint.
Infielder/outfielder Connor Norby, outfielder Dylan Beavers, pitcher Chayce McDermott, pitcher Cade Povich and pitcher Seth Johnson rounds out the Top 10. Povich is currently in the Orioles’ starting rotation, thanks to season-ending injuries to three starters.