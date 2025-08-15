Orioles' Trevor Rogers continues historic dominance at Camden Yards
The 2025 season has been a tough one overall for the Baltimore Orioles, but there have been a few bright spots throughout the campaign, such as the performance of starting pitcher Trevor Rogers.
The Orioles acquired the talented lefty from the Miami Marlins ahead of last year's trade deadline in an effort to bolster their rotation not only for a playoff push that year, but for the long haul. Under team control through 2026, Rogers made for an ideal target for a team that had some question marks in their rotation with Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells dealing with long-term injuries and Corbin Burnes set to his free agency.
It was costly to acquire the 27-year-old southpaw, with Baltimore trading away two highly-regarded prospects: outfielder Kyle Stowers and infielder Connor Norby. For a while, it looked like this was a deal the Orioles would be on the losing end of.
Rogers was so bad at the start of his Orioles tenure that he was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after four starts, producing an ugly 7.11 ERA. Then his start to the 2025 campaign was delayed due to a right knee subluxation in January.
He would make his season debut with Baltimore on May 24 as the extra man in a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. His performance was eyebrow raising, throwing 6.1 shutout innings in a 2-1 victory, allowing only two hits and issuing zero walks to go with five strikeouts.
Trevor Rogers is on historically hot run
That impressive start wasn’t enough to keep Rogers on the major league roster, but he would get his chance to shine again just a few weeks later. The lefty made his next start on June 18 and has remained with the team since, producing as one of the most dominant starting pitchers in baseball.
His performance at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has been the most impressive, producing some historic statistics when pitching at home. According to OptaSTATS, Rogers has a 0.45 WHIP through his first four home starts in 2025.
There has been only one pitcher in the modern era of baseball (since 1901) with a lower WHIP through four home starts in a season while throwing at least 10 innings: Ray Herbert in 1963, who had a 0.44 WHIP with the Chicago White Sox.
While he may not be making history on the road, Rogers has performed at an elite level regardless of where he has taken the mound in 2025. Through 11 starts, he has a 1.43 ERA and 2.45 FIP across 69.1 innings with 60 strikeouts.
The ERA is also historic for the franchise. Through the first 11 starts of a season in Orioles history, only the legendary Hall of Famer Hoyt Wilhelm had a lower mark through 11 starts, with a 1.11 ERA in 1959.
Rogers is in the midst of an incredible stretch, showcasing the kind of talent that he did early in his career when he was an All-Star as a rookie, finishing second in the National League Rookie of the Year race behind Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds.