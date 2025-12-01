Orioles named 'perfect match' for Astros' ace in free agency

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the most active teams of the offseason so far, headlined by the acquisitions of Taylor Ward and Ryan Helsley. But still, one of the club's major priorities of upgrading its starting rotation remains unresolved.

While Baltimore already has strong options at the top of their rotation in Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish, both have been susceptible to injuries in recent years. Bradish missed all of 2024 and most of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery, while Rogers missed the first month of 2025 with a right knee injury.

As a result, president of baseball operations Mike Elias has made it clear that adding a frontline starter to bolster the rotation's depth is paramount.

Framber Valdez is a perfect match for the Orioles

In a November 30 article, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com identified Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez as a "perfect match" for Baltimore in free agency.

Valdez, 32, is coming off what was considered a down year by his standards, finishing 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA across 31 starts in 2025. While those numbers weren't quite at the Cy Young-caliber level he showcased in prior seasons, Valdez's resume and stats strongly suggest he can stabilize any starting rotation.

Valdez's ground ball rate has consistently remained among the best in the league since his debut in 2018, and his 59.4% ground ball rate in 2025 ranked in the 97th percentile.

Additionally, Valdez's durability has remained strong throughout his time with Houston. He has started at least 28 games and pitched at least 175 innings in each of the past four seasons, and has earned two All-Star nods while receiving Cy Young votes in three of those four seasons.

For starting rotations across baseball, the best ability is often availability, and Valdez more than brings that to the table. For a Baltimore staff that was decimated by injuries and inconsistencies in 2025, having a pitcher like Valdez can mitigate those issues.

The Orioles are expected to aggressively pursue a top-tier starter, and Valdez is arguably the best available pitcher on the market who can anchor their rotation. While the Corbin Burnes era in Baltimore was short-lived, they now have an opportunity to secure a long-term ace rather than another rental.

Valdez will command a hefty contract, but the Orioles' early offseason moves and their clear intention to return to the postseason indicate that they are far from finished.

If Baltimore wants to make a definitive statement this winter and stabilize its rotation with a proven, durable, and playoff-tested starter, Framber Valdez might just be the perfect match.

