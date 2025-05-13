Orioles Underrated Pitching Prospect Levi Wells Offseason Workouts Paying Off
The Baltimore Orioles are off to a rough start this year. They are severely underperforming and they are slowly falling into a hole that they might not be able to get out of.
The worst part of their team has been the pitching staff. Tomoyuki Sugano is pitching exceptionally well, but the rest of the starters are struggling to be consistent.
These struggles have caused fans and the team to look towards the future.
Part of that future is going to be the starting pitchers in the minor leagues. There is one pitcher specifically that is having a breakout year in Double-A.
Levi Wells start to the season
Levi Wells has been in Double-A since the beginning of 2025, but a promotion could be in his near future.
Wells, a second round pick out of Texas State, owns a 3.08 ERA in six appearances for the Chesapeake Baysox. Three of those outings have come in a starter role. As a whole, the right-hander has thrown 26.1 innings, allowed opponents to hit just .228 off him, struck out 23 batters and walked only six.
It just his second season of professional baseball and he has made some massive strides forward.
In 2024, the 23-year-old had an ERA north of 6.00, he allowed more hits than innings pitched and he walked one batter every two innings.
Wells has been able to find significantly more control and keep hitters off the barrel a lot more in Double-A, but the credit is not all his.
Levi Wells offseason workouts
Per Taylor Lyons of the Baltimore Sun (subscription required), Wells, a Texas native, spent his offseason training with Nathan Eovaldi of the Texas Rangers.
"It was a humbling experience every day going in there. He [Eovaldi] started to reach out and ask questions about what I had going on. I’d like to give him credit," Wells said, per Lyons.
Those offseason workouts have been crucial in giving Wells the proper mindset to be a starting pitcher. Additionally, being able to pick the brain of Eovaldi and other big leaguers at the facility helped him develop a better approach to facing hitters.
He has improved his stuff on the mound, as well as his ability to limit walks and force weak contact.
Because of that, he has received high praise from his Double-A pitching coach, Jordie Henry.
“He’s really raised the floor for himself this year. His stuff is as good as anyone in minor league baseball," Henry said about Wells, per Lyons.
It is still very early in the season, but the start to the year is encouraging. Do not expect Wells to be off the top 30 prospect list in Baltimore much longer.
With the way he is pitching right now, it would not be surprising to see him make some starts in Triple-A by the end of the year.