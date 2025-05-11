Bold Prediction About Orioles Is Getting Closer and Closer to Coming True
The Baltimore Orioles couldn't build upon the momentum they might have created on Friday.
After winning a tightly-contested game against the Los Angeles Angels in the series opener, the bats went silent again and the Orioles lost for the seventh time in their last 10 contests.
That's been the story for Baltimore all season long, and they now enter the finale on Sunday with a 14-24 record that puts them second to last in the American League.
Their playoff hopes are slipping away with each passing game, and if things don't get figured out quickly, then there could be massive changes that come at some point during the campaign.
It's also looking like this bold prediction about the Orioles is going to come true.
Russell Dorsey of Yahoo! Sports has predicted Baltimore will lose 90 games this year, something that would be a shocking development based on the trajectory of this franchise after they won 101 contests in 2023 when they finished with the best record in the AL.
His reasoning stems from the poor rotation the Orioles have.
"Of the six teams that finished 25th or worse in starter ERA last season, five lost at least 90 games. The other was the Arizona Diamondbacks, who had the best offense in the league, something the Orioles decidedly do not have," he wrote.
It's hard to argue with Dorsey's prediction at this point.
Baltimore looks like a shell of the team that used to dominate virtually all of their opponents.
The offense is lackluster and the pitching staff is poor, a bad combination for any club in Major League Baseball, let alone one that had their sights set on being a real contender.
Time is running out on the Orioles now.
Unless they have a massive turnaround, this could be one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history based on the expectations coming into the year.