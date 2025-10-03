Orioles unheralded prospect with upside worth watching in Arizona Fall League
The Baltimore Orioles are going to be keeping a close eye on their prospects who are participating in the Arizona Fall League that gets underway next week.
It is a golden opportunity for young players to continue working on their craft in game situations, but with no pressure. It is also a great chance to get more reps for someone who may have battled injuries during the 2025 minor league season or didn’t perform up to the level they were hoping to.
One Orioles prospect who is going to garner a lot of attention in the AFL is outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. Injuries hampered him a bit this summer, as he battled hamstring woes that limited him to 76 games.
Read More: Who is the Orioles' best prospect heading to Arizona Fall League this season?
When he started getting healthier toward the end of the campaign, his speed was on full display. Getting more reps before beginning his offseason preparations makes a lot of sense.
Ethan Anderson is under-the-radar Orioles prospect to watch in AFL
However, he isn’t the only Baltimore prospect worth keeping an eye on during the Arizona Fall League. Another player to watch is first baseman/catcher Ethan Anderson.
A second-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Virginia, he was selected by Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com as an under-the-radar Orioles prospect participating in the AFL this year.
No longer on the organization’s top 30 prospects list after the influx of talent via the 2025 MLB Draft and trade deadline, Anderson has some work to do in climbing the pecking order. The fastest way for him to gain recognition would be to unlock some of his power potential, which the conditions in the Arizona Fall League could help.
“Anderson hit .288 with a .391 OBP from Aug. 1 on, albeit without a ton of impact, though he was doing it all while working on his catching. If he can get to some pop, he could still develop into something interesting,” as written at MLB.com.
Developing his defensive skills will also be worthwhile in the AFL. If the 22-year-old can become a serviceable player behind the plate, it will greatly improve his odds of moving through the minor league system and take some of the pressure off of discovering that power stroke.
Anderson showcased some real pop collegiately, but it has yet to translate as a pro. He has only a .358 slugging percentage in the minor leagues, something that will need to improve for him to stick at the highest levels.