Orioles 'unlikely' to pursue polarizing pitcher in free agency, per expert
During the Houston Astros' September 2 game, elite southpaw starter Framber Valdez threw a pitch that took the baseball community by storm.
The pitch was a 93 miles per hour fastball right down the middle that Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe took for a strike. While this presumably should have been the easiest catch Houston catcher Cesar Salazar made all day, it bounced off his chest protector because he was clearly expecting a different offering from Valdez.
After the cross-up, Valdez turned his back on Salazar and neglected to apologize or convey confusion about what had occurred. This led many to believe that he had intentionally crossed up Salazar as revenge for what had happened immediately before, when Yankees slugger Trent Grisham hit a grand slam on a pitch Valdez had thrown, despite Salazar trying to get him to step off the mound.
While this situation has ultimately blown over and both Valdez and Salazar refuted the notion that the cross-up was intentional on Valdez's end, the aftermath turned many members of the baseball community sour toward Valdez, who has a 12-9 record with a 3.42 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 28 starts this season.
And given that Valdez is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, there are now concerns about his character that could cause teams to veer away from potentially signing him.
Expert Assesses Why Framber Valdez Likely Won't Land With Orioles
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports wrote a September 11 article that assessed what the Baltimore Orioles must do this upcoming offseason to cement themselves as playoff contenders in 2026. And at one point, he explained why pursuing Valdez in free agency probably isn't a part of Baltimore's plans.
"It seems unlikely that Elias will make a lucrative, long-term investment in a veteran starter like left-hander Framber Valdez-- such a move seems to clash with his philosophical leanings. At the same time, the Orioles could pounce on any number of starting pitchers seeking shorter-term deals," Anderson wrote.
Valdez will turn 32 years old in November. While that isn't too old for a pitcher, Anderson seems to think Baltimore's front office would be reluctant to give him the medium-to-long-term deal another franchise will likely offer him.
Perhaps the Orioles not being major players in signing Valdez will be for the best, given the aforementioned character concerns that the cross-up controversy sparked. Then again, he's one of baseball's premier left-handed starting pitchers and would certainly bolster Baltimore's staff.