Orioles' utility player claimed by Braves off waivers

Vidal Brujan is on his way from the Baltimore Orioles to the Atlanta Braves.

Kenneth Teape

Jul 13, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Vidal Brujan (17) prior to the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Jul 13, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Vidal Brujan (17) prior to the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles have been doing a lot of work with their roster the last few days after making several moves ahead of the trade deadline.

With center fielder Cedric Mullins, outfielder Ramon Laureano, designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn, infielder Ramon Urias, starting pitcher Charlie Morton and relievers Bryan Baker, Gregory Soto, Andrew Kittredge and Seranthony Dominguez all being traded, several roster spots are now up for grabs.

But one of the players who will not be taking a spot on the big league roster is the versatile Vidal Brujan. He has been claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves on Friday afternoon, and will be joining them in the near future.

There has been no reported transactions of the Orioles designating Brujan for assignment, but they were attempting to sneak him through waivers quietly. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be, with Atlanta scooping him up.

A corresponding move from the Braves will be coming because their 40-man roster is currently full. With Brujan out of options, someone will have to be removed to bring him aboard upon his reporting to the squad. In contrast, Baltimore now has 37 players on their 40-man roster after the 27-year-old's departure, giving them three open roster spots to consider.

Brujan originally signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014 as an international free agent, agreeing to a $15,000 signing bonus. While this indicated he wasn’t as highly regarded as some of the other players in the signing class, he quickly ascended not only the organization’s prospect rankings, but was viewed as one of the best prospects in all of baseball by 2019; he was beginning to pop up on some top 100 lists around then, and he remained there until 2022.

The utility man made his MLB debut in 2021, but the tools and skills that made him such a highly-regarded prospect never translated to the big leagues. Brujan has recorded a negative bWAR in four out of his five major league seasons, and a negative fWAR in all five; for his career, he has compiled -1.5 bWAR and -2.3 fWAR.

Brujan appeared in one game with the Orioles this year, coming on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, and singled in what would be his only plate appearance with the franchise. Baltimore was the second team he played for in 2025, as he spent time with the Chicago Cubs earlier in the campaign.

Along with the Rays, the 27-year-old played one season with the Miami Marlins last year. Now, he will look to carve out a role with the Braves.

Kenneth Teape
